New Jersey law enforcement agencies must begin disclosing the names of officers who commit serious disciplinary violations, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal ordered Monday.
In past years, officers subject to discipline have typically not been publicly identified unless they have been criminally charged. But according to Grewal’s order, every state, county, and local law enforcement agency will now be required to publish an annual list of officers who were fired, demoted, or suspended for more than five days due to a disciplinary violation. The first list is to be be published by the end of this year.
Citing the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Grewal had announced this month that the state would update its guidelines governing the use of force by police for the first time in two decades. And in December, his office announced a slate of measures aimed at improving transparency in police departments, including making surveillance video from crimes involving police available to the public more quickly, and tracking statewide data on use-of-force incidents.
Monday’s order also permits law enforcement agencies to identify officers who have committed violations in the past. According to a statement released by Grewal’s office, the New Jersey state police plans to publish a list of all state troopers who have committed major disciplinary violations over the past twenty years.
“For decades, New Jersey has not disclosed the identities of law enforcement officers who commit serious disciplinary violations," Grewal said in a statement. “Today, we end the practice of protecting the few to the detriment of the many. Today, we recommit ourselves to building a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.