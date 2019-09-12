Terminated in June 2017. Violations include: lying during an investigation, associating with people engaged in criminal activity, and unapproved outside employment. Reinstated in May 2018.

Internal Affairs began investigating Abrams in June 2015 after he shot at a man who he said had robbed his live-in girlfriend. He told police that he had driven her to Brewerytown, around 1:30 a.m., to buy a cell phone from a man who had advertised it on Craigslist. The preliminary investigation suggested instead that his girlfriend “had been scheduling an appointment to provide prostitution services,” according to arbitration records.

Abrams’ girlfriend later told an Internal Affairs Division lieutenant that Abrams’ cell-phone story was a lie — that she was a prostitute and Abrams essentially was her pimp. For months, she said, he had been driving her to escort appointments. During sexual exchanges, she would call Abrams’ phone so the officer “could monitor the appointment and intervene if necessary for her protection.” Cell-phone records show that just before Abrams opened fire that morning, she had called Abrams’ phone.

Internal Affairs “substantiated that he had actively engaged in [her] prostitution business and lied by denying such activities,” arbitrator David J. Reilly wrote. The FOP, however, argued that Abrams was innocent and was unaware that his live-in girlfriend’s cell phone — which he paid for — was listed on Backpage.com and other sites that promote prostitution. The union contended the woman might have “accidentally” called Abrams just before getting out of his car in Brewerytown.

Nonetheless, the arbitrator found last year that the city hadn’t met the burden of proof on the prostitution allegation and ordered Abrams reinstated. The arbitrator agreed that the officer deserved a reprimand for working as an Uber driver without approval.

>> Read more: Inside the once-secret misconduct files of 27 Philadelphia police officers