Investigators also seized about 70 grams of pure fentanyl when they executed a search warrant at a residence on the 4500 block of Whitaker Avenue in the Juniata Park neighborhood of Philadelphia, which Rosado called “the Office,” where he and others allegedly packaged heroin and fentanyl, authorities said. Also seized there were three semiautomatic pistols, including one illegal “ghost gun” assembled from parts bearing no serial number, several large-capacity magazines, plans to manufacture ghost-gun assault rifles and semi-automatic pistols, the AG’s Office said.