New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Monday announced a new use-of-force policy for law enforcement officers across the state that emphasizes de-escalation and calls for the use of force as a last resort.
The policy is the first such statewide measure of its kind in the United States and is designed to ensure that officers preserve the rights, liberties, and dignity of residents in all interactions, the office said.
“The new policy prohibits all forms of physical force against the civilian except as a last resort and only after the officer attempts to de-escalate the situation,” Grewal said during a virtual news conference. It also prohibits all forms of deadly force against a civilian including chokeholds and strikes to the head or neck, except as an absolute last resort, he said.
To ensure compliance, Grewal also announced what his office called a first-of-its-kind web portal, which all officers must use to report details of every instance in which force is used. The reporting system will allow the state — and the public — to monitor and analyze use-of-force trends, including racial disparities.
Emphasizing the new web portal, Grewal said: “What we’re undertaking in New Jersey today is unprecedented, and it will not be easy. No state has implemented such sweeping use-of-force policies, training, and monitoring at a statewide level.”
The updated policy was the result of a yearlong, collaborative effort that included input from law enforcement officials, civil rights and religious organizations, and community members. It marked the first revisions to the state’s use of force policy in two decades.
Its unveiling comes amid nationwide calls for police reform and racial justice after the May killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and other high-profile killings by police, at times under questionable circumstances.
”We didn’t begin the hard work of transforming policing in New Jersey after George Floyd’s murder,” Grewal said, adding: “But Mr. Floyd’s murder ... added urgency to the public dialogue and the diligent work that all led to today’s far-reaching policies and programs.”
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office oversees the county prosecutors offices in the state as well as police departments. The changes will govern all 38,000 state, county, and local law enforcement officers in the state. All officers will undergo an immersive two-day training on the policy next year, the Office said.
Grewal said during a virtual listening session over the summer that law enforcement recruits need to know from the start that confronting improper behavior by other officers is a key part of their job — to change the culture of police not reporting misconduct by fellow officers. He has also emphasized that the vast majority of officers do their jobs properly, but said transparency is key to gaining the public’s trust.
Under the most recent use of force policy, revised in June 2000, law enforcement officers were also directed to exhaust all other reasonable means before resorting to the use of force, but could use force when it was “objectively reasonable and necessary” to do so.
Grewal scheduled a virtual town hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday to review the new policy and related programs. Panelists, including retired Police Chief J. Scott Thomson of Camden County, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, and an executive with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, are slated to discuss the community-informed approach that led to the new policy.