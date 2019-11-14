New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday he wants to eliminate mandatory minimum prison sentences for non-violent drug and property offenses as recommended by a state commission, in part to reduce racial inequities in punishment.
Murphy, a Democrat, joined by Senate President Stephen Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, signaled a consensus to enact the recommendations outlined by the state’s Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission.
Those changes would represent “a critical step toward eliminating the racial disparities in our criminal justice system and ensuring a system that works better for all communities,” Murphy said in a statement.
New Jersey incarcerates blacks at a rate 12 times higher than whites, according to The Sentencing Project. And minorities make up 44 percent of New Jersey’s population but 76.5 percent of the State’s prison population, according to state data.
In February 2018, Murphy reconvened the commission and directed it to find ways to lessen the disparity. The panel was dormant throughout the Christie administration.
The governor said he hoped a package of criminal justice reform bills could be introduced and passed in the Legislature as soon as mid-January, before the end of the lame duck session.
But the Democrats who lead the Legislature could not confirm such swift action was possible.
“The devil is in the details,” Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said. “I have not had a chance yet to read the commission’s report. So I don’t want to step out and say I’m endorsing everything in there. We need to look at it first.”
Senate President Sweeney was slightly more optimistic: “I support the Commission’s recommended reforms and I will work to have the Legislature do its part to make them a reality," he said.
Murphy administration officials were not entirely clear how many people could be affected by the reforms, estimating from several hundred to a few thousand.
The 13-member commission is chaired by Deborah Poritz, the retired Chief Justice of the New Jersey State Supreme Court, and is comprised of leaders from the Legislature, Attorney General’s Office and a broad spectrum of New Jersey’s criminal justice community.
“Individuals convicted of crimes should spend no more time in prison than is necessary,” Poritz said, and for people who must spend time in prison, “that time should be used as productively as possible.”
Among the commission’s recommendations:
Mandatory minimum sentences for second degree robbery and second degree burglary should be reduced. Those crimes have penalties associated with far more serious offenses, according to the report.
People currently in prison and eligible for parole should be able to have their mandatory minimum sentences eliminated or reduced, depending on their crime.
The report also calls for prompter way to release terminally ill prisoners.
Members also recommend that any cost savings that come with their recommendations be put into programs that help people stay out of prison, along with other crime-prevention programs.
They also recommend an upgrade to the Department of Correction’s database so state leaders can track “inmate trends" more closely and partner with academic institutions to better understand the data.
The commission will continue to remain active, according to Murphy, and will plan to release reform recommendations every year.