TRENTON, N.J. — State lawmakers inched closer Thursday toward a vote that could let the state’s voters decide next year if marijuana should be legal in New Jersey.
“It’s time we give the voters an opportunity to weigh in on this,” Sen. Nicholas P. Scutari (D., Union) said during the final — and constitutionally required — public hearing before legislators vote on whether to put marijuana legalization on next November’s ballot.
That vote is scheduled for Monday. Scutari said it would have been preferable to legalize marijuana through the Legislature, but that "appears to not be the avenue we can go.”
In March, a plan to legalize marijuana through legislation fell apart in the final moments when Senate President Stephen Sweeney (D., Gloucester) pulled the bill, realizing it was short of the 21 votes needed to pass the upper chamber. Another try at legalization fell through last month, when lawmakers announced they’d let the voters decide in 2020 on legalization and tackle decriminalization in the near term.
Advocates in favor of the referendum cite how beneficial legalization could be to many swaths of the community.
“We believe that prohibition has been a spectacular failure that has caused a great deal of suffering,” said Karen O’Keefe, state policy director of the Marijuana Policy Project. But “when you regulate cannabis you have protections for workers, you don’t have people at risk of violence …[or] subject to dangerous strains.”
Others noted how socially unjust the crackdown on recreational marijuana use has been, pointing out blacks are three times likelier than whites in New Jersey to be arrested for marijuana possession, according to an analysis done by the state’s ACLU chapter.
If passed, cannabis would be legal in New Jersey for individuals 21 years and older, with a regulatory commission impaneled to oversee sales. Weed purchases would be subject to the state sales tax, with local towns able to levy their own charge. New Jersey would become the 12th state to make weed legal. It’s been nearly a decade since the state legalized medicinal marijuana. (Pennsylvania followed suit three years ago.)
Opponents said the risks to public health are too grave and Legislators should consider them carefully before voting on the proposed amendment.
“Anyone who supports legalization of marijuana will have blood on their hands," said Sen. Gerald Cardinale (R., Bergen), citing reports that traffic deaths in states including Colorado and Washington increased after recreational marijuana became legal.
The constitutional amendment needs to pass both houses of the legislature with a three-fifths majority, or by a simple majority in two consecutive years for it to appear on the general election ballot in 2020, when voter turnout is expected to high because of the presidential election.
The issue is popular in the state, with 62% of New Jersey residents supporting the legalization of marijuana, according to a Monmouth University poll.
Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy’s state budget estimated New Jersey could rake in upward of $80 million in marijuana-related tax revenue. Left leaning think-tank New Jersey Policy Perspective estimates annual revenue could be as high as $300 million.