The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is reporting a wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, at the edge of Bass River State Forest, and part of the Pinelands National Reserve.

Reports from Sunday night put the fire at 70 acres, but there have since been reports that the fire has grown to encompass hundreds of additional acres and threatened 100 structures.

Caryn Shinske, a spokesperson with the state’s Department of Environmental Protection said she did not have an updated figure on the size of the fire as of Monday morning. Some news organizations were quoting fire officials that the blaze had spread to 900 acres, though Shinske did not confirm that.

State fire officials said the blaze was spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday from a fire tower at Bass River. It was inside a large, forested area with limited accessibility near Otis Bog Road in Little Egg Harbor Township, and spilling into both Ocean and Burlington counties.

Firefighters attempted controlled burns to prevent the fire from spreading to the Offshore Manor development where it threatened homes along Route 9. The Pinelands Middle School is designated as a shelter, though evacuation was voluntary.

Route 9 was closed, and firefighters were still on the scene as of Monday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.