Police officers across New Jersey must follow new rules related to interacting with transgender and nonbinary people, a move made as part of a package by the state’s attorney general that he says will protect residents from discrimination based on gender identity.
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced the new police directive Wednesday, which was also national Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day that memorializes people killed as a result of anti-trans violence.
The directive applies to all state, county and local law enforcement agencies, and all officers in New Jersey must be trained on it by June 1.
The directive requires officers address people using the name and pronouns associated with their gender identity, even if their name isn’t on official records. It also states officers should never publicly disclose a person’s sexual orientation or gender assigned at birth without consent of the person or for a “proper law enforcement purpose." And, it notes, “as a general rule” officers should treat a person based on their gender identity, regardless of gender assigned at birth.
The new rules also say officers should not subject a person to invasive search procedures because of their gender identity or sexual orientation, and they shouldn’t inquire about sexual practices or anatomy “unless it is necessary to an ongoing criminal investigation.”
The directive also requires county prosecutors makes efforts to educate the public about the new guidelines.
“Building on the extraordinary work of law enforcement agencies across this country and right here in New Jersey,” Grewal said in a news release, “we’re ensuring that our officers will act in ways that promote the dignity and safety of LGBTQ individuals, whether they are victims, witnesses, suspects, arrestees, or other members of the public.”
Some municipalities in New Jersey already have directives for police interactions with transgender people. In April, Newark Police instituted new policies requiring officers don’t question a person’s gender identity. Officers must also use a person’s chosen name and allow a transgender person to be housed separately from other inmates.
Philadelphia Police in June updated department policy on interactions with transgender and nonbinary people, including requiring police use a person’s preferred name even if it differs from their legal name. Philadelphia’s policy goes further in that police also must make efforts to transport and house transgender or nonbinary individuals — if they are taken into custody — separately from other inmates.
In addition to the police directive, Grewal’s office also announced an awareness campaign designed to educate the public about discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, as well as updated policies from the Juvenile Justice Commission regarding the care of LGBTQ juveniles in the state’s care.
Here’s the full police directive: