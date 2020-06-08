The family of a 28-year-old black man who was fatally shot by a New Jersey State Police trooper after being pulled over on the Garden State Parkway during the Memorial Day weekend wants answers about how and why he was killed.
Maurice Gordon, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., was shot by the state trooper about 6:30 a.m. May 23 on the Garden State Parkway in Bass River, Burlington County.
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which is conducting an investigation into the fatal police shooting, told the Burlington County Times Sunday night that it has finished its initial inquiry and will be releasing recordings of the incident sometime this week.
“Our team of independent investigators has been working hard to complete the initial investigation into the shooting death of Maurice Gordon as quickly as possible,"Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement.
“We have reached out to Mr. Gordon’s family to provide them an opportunity to privately view the footage before its public release,” the office said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.
William O. Wagstaff III, a White Plains, N.Y.-based attorney for Gordon’s family, told the Burlington County Times on Saturday that Gordon was unarmed and that he was shot by a white trooper multiple times. He also said the state trooper handcuffed Gordon after shooting him.
“As an initial matter, when you have family that is grieving, have a son that is killed unexpectedly by a police officer, you want to know the name of the killer, whether [Gordon] died on side of the road, in [an] ambulance or at the hospital, whether there were first aid efforts. Things that are reasonable,” Wagstaff said.
He told the paper that Gordon was studying chemistry at Dutchess Community College in Fariview, N.Y., and worked as an Uber driver.
Wagstaff said the shooting occurred after Gordon was pulled over for allegedly speeding while driving alone and said Gordon had no criminal record, according to the Wall Street Journal.
“I’m not going to hear his voice anymore,” Gordon’s mother, Racquel Barrett, told NJ.com in an interview Saturday. She and her daughter, who both live in England, flew to the United States on Thursday and have been staying in a hotel in Poughkeepsie as they seek answers.
Wagstaff did not return a call or email from The Inquirer on Monday. Erica Dumas, a senior vice president at public affairs company Mercury in New York, said by email in response to a request to speak to Wagstaff: “Honestly we are booked today.”
The AG’s Office said the investigation is being conducted by its Office of Public Integrity and Accountability as well as the New Jersey State Police Major Crime Bureau.