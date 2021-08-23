New Jersey teachers, as well as all state workers, must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 18, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Those who are not vaccinated will be tested for the coronavirus “a minimum” of one to two times per week, Murphy said at an afternoon news conference.

The mandate applies to staff in all public, private and parochial schools in preschool through 12th grade, as well as employees of public colleges and universities.

“As the school year rapidly approaches, we are doing all we can to support as safe a start as possible,” Murphy said. “Strong masking and vaccination protocols, in tandem with other safety measures, are our best consolidated tool for keeping our schools open.”

Murphy announced earlier this month that masks would be required in New Jersey schools.

The governor said he’s received reports indicating “overwhelming support” for vaccines, and noted that the number of pediatric patients in hospitals nationwide has tripled over the last four weeks.

“We’re not going to sacrifice the health of our kids and staff,” he said.

The governor said districts could use federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for testing, but suggested most school workers would opt for the vaccination instead.

“We have received multiple local reports that point to an overwhelming majority of our educational and classroom leaders having already taken their personal responsibility to their families and students and colleagues seriously and gotten vaccinated,” said Murphy.

Keith Benson, president of the Camden Education Association, applauded the governor’s move.

“I think it’s in the best interest of preserving and protecting public health — for our staff and our students,” Benson said. He was also relieved that the edict came from the state; in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf has left masking and vaccination protocols to individual districts, often fueling fireworks at the local level.

Benson said he didn’t think vaccination would be a tough sell for the vast majority of his members; a recent survey of school workers said about 80% had already been inoculated against COVID-19.