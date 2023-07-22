N.Y. man, 77, is killed in a fiery crash at a New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza

A 77-year-old man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a concrete barrier at the New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza in Carneys Point, Salem County, and caught fire, state police said Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Henry Subin, of Katonah, N.Y.

Police said the crash occurred at 9:43 a.m. as the vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was traveling northbound. When the Jeep hit the barrier, it turned over and “became fully engulfed in flames,” police said.

Four lanes at the plaza, which is at Interchange 1, were closed off for four hours, according to police.

The crash remained under investigation, police said.