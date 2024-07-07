Fireworks on July Fourth caused the Pinelands fire, officials said

Fireworks are the culprit behind the Tea Time Hill Wildfire that has consumed about 4,000 acres of Wharton State Forest in Burlington County since Friday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Sunday.

An investigation has determined that a fireworks device lit inside the Pinelands late Thursday ignited the fire, which was first reported shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, the fire service announced.

Advertisement

Fireworks are prohibited in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, and recreation areas.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Tea Time Hill Wildfire - Wharton State Forest - Tabernacle Twp, Burlington County



Fireworks have been identified as the cause of the Tea Time Hill Wildfire, which is burning near the Batona Campground and Apple Pie Hill in Wharton State Forest. pic.twitter.com/NBtQvXZB6i — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) July 7, 2024

The fire spread steadily over the weekend. Early Friday, the fire Service had reported 100 acres involved by fire near the Batona Trail. Hours later, the flames had consumed 1,200 acres, increasing to 4,000 Saturday as fire service crews fought to control them. By Sunday afternoon, the fire service reported the fire 75% under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Wharton State Forest is the largest single tract in New Jersey’s state park system and has more than 110,000 acres.

As the fire spread, authorities evacuated the Batona Campground and closed the Tulpehocken Trail from Apple Pie Hill to Hawkins Bridge, and part of the 53-mile-long Batona Trail, between Route 532 and Carranza Road. All remained closed Sunday.

New Jersey State Park Police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 844-727-5847.