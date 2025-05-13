3M to pay New Jersey $450M over PFAS contamination

Global chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay New Jersey $450 million over pollution by “forever chemicals” rather than proceed to a trial set to start next week, state Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Tuesday.

Platkin said it is the largest settlement regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — known as PFAS — in the state’s history.

Advertisement

PFAS are known by many as “forever chemicals” because of their ability to remain in the environment and human body without breaking down. PFAS are widely used and may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

A trial in Superior Court will start Monday against DuPont and its spinoff company, Chemours, in a related PFAS case, said Platkin.

The state Department of Environmental Protection have filed suit against 3M and other companies, including DuPont, for contamination at DuPont Chambers Works sites in Pennsville and Carney’s Point in Salem County.

Although Minnesota-based 3M did not operate any facilities in New Jersey, it supplied around 85% of a type of PFAS known as PFOA.

“We allege that 3M knew of the harms of PFAS, knew that it didn’t breakdown, knew that it accumulated in water and soil and bodies, and knew that it was harmful,” Platkin said, “And yet 3M continued to sell as much PFAS as it could.”

Specifically, Platkin said 3M made a firefighting foam that contained PFAS and was used in military facilities, firefighter training academies, state government, and local fire departments across the state.’

“They sold these dangerous chemicals to the brave first responders who put their lives on the line to protect us, putting these heroes in harm’s way and prioritizing their own profits over their healthy cities,” Platkin said.

“We’re pleased today to announce a settlement that begins to right some of these terrible wrongs in the settlement announced today,” Platkin said.

Under the settlement, 3M will pay up to $450 million over the next 25 years.

This is a developing story.