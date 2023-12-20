6abc’s Chopper 6 crashes, killing two people: ‘Just an absolute tragedy’

Two people are dead after a helicopter operated by 6abc crashed in South Jersey, the station announced.

A pilot and photographer were killed when Chopper 6 crashed in a wooded area in Washington Township in Burlington County sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The helicopter was last spotted over Wharton State Forest, and the station said they were returning from filming an assignment at the Jersey Shore.

It’s unclear what caused the accident. New Jersey State Police are investigating the incident.

“Just an absolute tragedy,” 6abc reporter Katherine Scott said during a morning broadcast of Action News. “You see and hear us talking about Chopper 6 all the time. Chopper 6 and those who fly it are crucial parts of our news operation... out hearts are absolutely broken for these members of our news team and their families.”

6abc is withholding the names of the crew members who died because their family members are still being notified about the accident. The station said the two have a “long history” and been part of the Action News team for years.

The helicopter was a 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR leased from a North Carolina company, the station said.

This is a developing story. Check back from update.