It had been days since the young boy from Uvalde, Texas, had spoken to anyone. A witness to the carnage at Robb Elementary School where an armed man gunned down many of his friends and teachers, the boy had driven deep within himself by the horror.

Then he met Axel, a big, black bear of a therapy dog who’d come all the way from Camden County, N.J., to help.

At a church gathering, the dog’s handler and owner, John Hunt, asked the boy to introduce Axel to the other children. Before long the silent boy and the other kids were talking - at first about their canine visitor, but then about what they’d been through.

And the whole time, the boy was petting Axel.

“The dog accepts you for who you are,” Hunt said in an interview this week. “He’s there for you.”

Axel has been there for many, many people. And now he’s getting his due.

The 4 ½-year-old rottweiler from Blackwood has been selected as one of the winners of the American Kennel Club Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence.

Axel is this year’s top dog in the therapy dog category. The other winners are from Georgia, Washington, and California and were honored in the exemplary companion dog, uniformed service K-9, search and rescue dog, and service dog categories.

“The stories of the ACE Award winners capture the meaning and fulfillment that our canine companions bring to our lives,” said Doug Ljundgren, president of the AKC Humane Fund.

The winners each get $1,000 for their favorite pet charity. They were chosen from over 600 nominations. A broadcast special about the winners will be shown on Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. on ABC.

Rottweilers may not have that warm and fuzzy golden retriever rep, but then there is Axel. A gentle giant , this Jersey boy lent his patient presence to countless hospitals, schools, first responder and military organizations. In the last two years, he and Hunt have volunteered over 2,500 hours and interacted with over 50,000 people, according to the AKC Humane Fund.

During the height of COVID-19 pandemic, Axel was called upon to sit with dying patients when their family members weren’t able or permitted to visit. The dog also has consoled many nurses and doctors as they tried to deal with many pandemic-related deaths.

He also accompanies Hunt, a New Jersey State Police veteran, conduct Critical Incident Stress Management sessions, helping first responders process grief following a death, suicide, or traumatic event in the line of duty.

And in addition to offering support to the Uvalde community, Axel was deployed to Bridgewater College in Virginia where two campus officers were shot and killed this year and to the 2021 condominium complex collapse in Surfside, Fla., that killed almost 100 people.

Hunt is co-founder of Crisis Response Canines, a New Jersey-based nonprofit with 56 highly trained member dogs and their handlers in several states. One of those dogs was Gunther, Hunt’s oldest therapy dog and Axel’s uncle. Gunther, who won the 2019 ACE for outstanding therapy dog, had offered solace to humans at major sites of tragedy around the country - the victims of the shootings at an El Paso Walmart and the Pulse nightclub in Florida, to cite a couple. He died from cancer early this year.

Axel is carrying on the family tradition. And Ivan is Hunt’s young rottweiler in training to be a therapy dog. Of course, even working dogs need to unwind.

“Axel just loves to be a dog,” Hunt said. “He and Ivan will run around and just have a blast in the woods.”

And truth be told, Axel seems to be taking to this accolade thing. Even getting his picture taken.

“We have to tell the people to look at the camera, because they’re so mesmerized by Axel,” his owner said. “Axel just puts on this smile and looks at the camera.”

Chances are, it won’t be his last time.