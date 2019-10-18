New Jersey has ordered the shutdown of amusement park rides like the one from which a 10-year-old girl was thrown to her death at a fair in Cumberland County last weekend.
A viewing in the meantime was set for Friday evening for Hailey Lynn McMullen, the Deerfield Township fifth grader who was fatally injured when she was ejected from a ride called Xtreme at a township harvest fair Saturday.
The Xtreme is sold by Wisdom Rides under the model name Super Sizzler and on Thursday the state Department of Community Affairs ordered the suspension of all Sizzler-type rides in New Jersey while it investigates the girl’s death.
The Sizzler has been linked to at least four other deaths around the country since 2000. But when operated correctly and patrons follow instructions, "it is one of the safest rides on any midway,” Ken Martin, a Virginia-based safety consultant, told the Inquirer.
The Super Sizzler the girl rode passed inspection in April, according to state records.
She was not wearing a seat-belt, which was not required by New Jersey as it is in other states.
Williamstown-based Skelly Amusesment, the ride’s operator, said the Xtreme has never been involved in a major incident in 27 years of operations.
In an obituary published Thursday, Hailey’s family described her as an imaginative young girl who loved Jesus, nature and the people around her.
“She was sassy and did not accept statements like, ‘because I told you so,’" the obituary said. “She wanted to know why and wanted to do the right thing even if it was not the popular thing.”
Survivors include her parents, Christopher and Amanda McMullen and siblings Evan and Allison.
A public visitation was scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Maranatha Baptist Church, 1524 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Millville. Funeral services will be private.
Christopher McMullen is a sergeant in the Salem Police Department. The Salem Police Officers Association has set up a fund to help the family with funeral expenses. Checks made payable to SPOA or Salem Police Officers Association and with “Hailey McMullen” in the memo line can be be mailed to the SPOA at P.O. Box 62, Salem, NJ 08079.