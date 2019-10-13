A 10-year-old girl has died after being ejected from a ride at a South Jersey festival on Saturday, New Jersey State Police said Sunday.
The girl, whose name was not revealed, was ejected from a ride called “Extreme,” which is a Wisdom Super Sizzler amusement park ride, about 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County, police said.
She sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., police said in a news release posted on its Facebook page.
The cause and circumstances of the girl’s death remain under investigation, police said.
On the festival’s website Sunday morning, there was no notice of the accident. Organizers said the festival parade has been canceled, but that all other events would take place Sunday. A woman who answered the phone Sunday morning for the festival said no one was available to speak about the child’s death.
The festival is located on the grounds of the Rosenhayn Fire Company and Frank LoBiondo, Sr. Recreation Park on Morton Avenue in Rosenhayn.