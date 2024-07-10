The Atlantic City Air Show has been canceled

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Air Show, a premiere summer event that drew hundreds of thousands to the Shore and was scheduled for Aug. 13 and 14, was canceled, officials announced Wednesday.

In a joint statement from the Greater Atlantic City Chamber and the South Jersey Transportation Authority, officials said the cancellation was “due to a major act withdrawing.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment it may cause,” the statement said. “We extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who have supported this event over the past number of years.”

Harry Hurley, a talk-show host on WPG, reported that, “both the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron ‘Thunderbirds’ and the Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron of the United States Navy are no longer available for a midweek airshow.”

“They are both showstoppers and have earned a tremendous following, who travel to view them throughout the country,” Hurley noted.

The airshow has been a tremendous midweek draw for Atlantic City and neighboring beach towns, with hundreds of thousands of people filling beaches to watch, and throwing parties along the Boardwalk. It has been held since 2003 and is known as Thunder over the Boardwalk.

More than $70 million in economic activity is generated from the two-day event, the Press of Atlantic City reported, adding that Casino Reinvestment Development Authority officials have said the airshow brings in $1.9 million in state and local taxes and $900,000 in luxury taxes.

The airshow’s occurrence this year was previously in doubt because of funding issues that were later resolved.

In a statement, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said: “We’re sorry to hear the news the Airshow won’t be happening this summer. The Small administration stepped up to do everything that needed to be done to save the Airshow earlier this year, but in the end this is a situation beyond the city’s control.”