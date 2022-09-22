Atlantic City’s five gas stations are no longer permitted to fill up the gas tanks of ATV’s and dirt bikes vehicles that have illegally been swarming the streets of this city, as they have elsewhere, including Philadelphia.

The new ordinance, passed by the city council Wednesday night with a vote of 7-2, carries fines of up to $500 for gas station owners or employees who supply fuel to the unlicensed ATV’s and dirt bikes.

However, the law says that if an employee feels they are in danger of physical harm if they don’t cooperate with fueling up the vehicles, they can do so, as long as they then contact the police within an hour. New Jersey does not permit self-service at gas stations.

Acting Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos told the council he had visited all five of the city’s gas stations to explain the law, and said all had indicated their support. He said the department would provide the stations with signs saying the regulation is by order of the Atlantic City police.

“We’re trying to make it less comfortable for people coming here with ATV’s,” Sarkos said. Similar ordinances were passed recently in Absecon and Pleasantville.

Assemblyman Don Guardian is also pushing for a state law that will require the vehicles to be registered in New Jersey, and sport a license plate for identification.

Council members LaToya Dunston and Bruce Weekes opposed the ordinance, after previously expressing concern that the law put too much responsibility on gas station owners and employees.