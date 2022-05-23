ATLANTIC CITY — Some of Atlantic City’s most vexingly vacant real estate will be auctioned off this week.

Eighteen vacant lots on beach blocks in the northern end of the resort city, alongside Vermont, Victoria and Rhode Island Avenues, and on Hygeia Place, will be auctioned off separately, online, beginning Tuesday and lasting through 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the Max Spann Auction Real Estate and Auction company.

The lots are tucked between Ocean Casino and the distinctive curved apartment building known as The Ocean at 101 Boardwalk, where the Boardwalk turns to parallel the inlet, across from Brigantine.

The area, known as both the Southeast Inlet and North Beach, has been the subject of numerous stalled redevelopment efforts that have left swaths of mostly vacant land with ocean views.

In recent years, though, the Boardwalk has been completely rebuilt all the way to Gardner’s Basin, a new market rate rental apartment building, 600 NoBe at 600 Atlantic Avenue, has opened, and new amenities like the North Beach Mini Golf have opened.

The company is describing the auction as an absolute auction in which the 18 lots will be sold individually to the highest bidder at any price. The lots are part of an Economic Opportunity Zone.

The auction highlights the difficulty Atlantic City has had in developing beach front and beach block land that sells for premium prices in other Shore towns.