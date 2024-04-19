Atlantic City man killed in boardwalk fire that started near a small homeless encampment

A 67-year-old man was killed in a three-alarm fire that engulfed part of the Atlantic City boardwalk on Thursday night.

County officials initially reported no injuries in the blaze that erupted around 7 p.m. near South Tennessee Avenue, casting a cloud of dark smoke along the shoreline and damaging several businesses on Central Pier.

The Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office later confirmed that Bruce Elder, whose last known address was in the city, died after a small fire lit beneath the boardwalk that quickly raged out of control.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said that Elder appeared to be sleeping near a small homeless encampment beneath the wooden promenade. A preliminary investigation found that “a small campfire” near where Elder was sleeping had set nearby combustible material ablaze.

“Although the fire was intentionally set, it does not appear to be criminal in nature,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Autopsy results remain pending.