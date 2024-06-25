Atlantic City Councilmember charged with threatening a witness

ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City Councilmember who is fighting a challenge to his residency was handcuffed and escorted out of the civil trial last week after being charged with threatening a witness testifying against him, authorities said.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, three people alleged that Muhammad Zia, a sitting Atlantic City councilmember, had threatened to assault a witness in the civil trial on June 19, specifically by “coming very close to [one witnesses’s] face and stating, “Don’t F — with me, I will F — you up.”

The victim’s name was redacted from the complaint but was described as being “a party testifying against the defendant in a court matter.”

The civil trial is a challenge to Zia’s residency filed by Maria Lacca, the unsuccessful Republican opponent in the November 2023 municipal election for the 5th Ward Council seat. Zia was sworn in in January to the Atlantic City Council after winning by 44 votes.

Lacca, who wants Zia to be disqualified and for a new special election to be held, is now contending that Zia actually lives in Egg Harbor Township and not Atlantic City. Zia testified on the first day of the trial, before Superior Court Judge Michael Blee, that he and his wife are separated, and he lives in an apartment on North Brighton Avenue in Atlantic City, according to a report in the Press of Atlantic City.

The criminal complaint lists Brighton Avenue in Atlantic City as Zia’s home address.

Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O’Donoghue, whose office is responsible for securing the Atlantic County courthouses, said the investigation was continuing. “It was not a physical contact,” he said. “There were alleged threats, a charge of tampering with the witness.”

The complaint charges Zia with terroristic threats, and with trying to “obstruct, delay, prevent or impede an official proceeding or investigation.”

After being processed, Zia was released on a summons, O’Donoghue said. An appearance date is set for July 17. Zia did not immediately return an email requesting comment on the matter.