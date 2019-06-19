Atlantic City’s mayor, whose authority is already under the control of the state of New Jersey, is facing a new threat: an effort to change the form of the city’s government.
Former State Sen. Raymond Lesniak, who is from North Jersey, said Wednesday he is spearheading an effort with Resorts Casino owner Morris Bailey and Bob McDevitt, president of UniteHERE Local 54 casino workers union, to change Atlantic City’s mayor and council government to one in which a professional city manager is the chief executive.
“This is an effort to bring good government to Atlantic City,” Lesniak said. “What good is returning to the old way of things. How many mayors wind up in jail?
“The goal is not to return to the old ways, which has not served Atlantic City well.”
The change of government would require that a referendum be placed on the November ballot. To do that, supporters would need a petition signed by 1,097 people out of Atlantic City’s 39,000 population. That number is 15 percent of those who voted for the general assembly in the last general election, Lesniak said.
By law, a municipality can adopt a three-five-or seven-member council. There would still be a mayor elected from the council, but without any underlying executive power. The manager would take over much of what is now done by the state: preparing the budget, overseeing contracts and personnel.
Lesniak said the effort was not a rebuke of the state’s management of Atlantic City, which began in November 2016 and extends five years to 2021.
Since 2016, the financially volatile seaside city has been run first under the authority of Gov. Chris Christie, who focused on creating a stable financial footing, and now, under Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who has focused more on social issues affecting residents.
Meanwhile, the current mayor Frank Gilliam is under investigation by the FBI and IRS, which raided his home last December and confiscated documents and computer equipment, but has said nothing since then.
There are currentlys six local governments that operate under the municipal manager form of government, Lesniak said: Clifton, Lodi, Hackensack, Teterboro, Medford Lakes and Garfield.
Lesniak, who now leads a citizen advocacy group after 40 years as a legislator, said his interest stems from a being a longstanding champion of Atlantic City, and that he was not representing any power brokers looking to gain a footing in Atlantic City.
“It’s part of my continuing interest in public policy,” he said.
The commissioner form of government would involve hiring a city manager who would run day-to-day operations. Currently, the city is overseen by the state, which has the power to negotiate union contracts, hire and fire and veto any council resolutions.
Representatives of the Department of Community Affairs, Lt. Gov. Oliver, the Mayor of Atlantic City and City Council President Marty Small Sr. were not immediately available for comment.