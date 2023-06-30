Bart Blatstein delays opening of his $100 million Island Waterpark in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Island Waterpark, developer Bart Blatstein’s $100 million game changer for this resort town, did not open as scheduled Friday.

At 5:46 p.m., a statement was emailed from Blatstein that said the delay was to ensure that “everything is perfect.” He said the waterpark would now open July 7.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the delay was due to a “bunch of technical issues,” and said the waterpark would soon be open. “At the end of the day we have a beautiful structure in the city of Atlantic City.”

But state officials told the Press of Atlantic City the indoor waterpark attached to the Showboat Hotel still lacked proper permits.

“The Island Waterpark at Showboat rides are currently in the approval process,” Lisa Ryan, spokeperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, said in a statement. “DCA is working in cooperation with the waterpark owner to ensure the ride documentation submittal, review and approval process is followed and completed.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Bart Blatstein offers a first look inside ‘grandiose’ Island Waterpark in A.C., set to open on June 30

Blatstein, who also owns the Showboat, held an elaborate VIP preview party June 22 and announced the June 30 opening. Friday night, he announced the delay.

“You only have one chance to make a first impression,” his statement said. “I’ve decided to open Island Waterpark on July 7.

“This is the world’s largest indoor beachfront waterpark and a destination that will last many decades so I want to ensure everything is perfect.”

Small, the mayor, said the state “has been extremely gracious,” despite the delayed approval process. “We’d rather be a million percent sure,” he said. “The bottom line is, we’ve had dreams of a waterpark in the great city of Atlantic City fail multiple times. People doubted Bart Blatstein. The waterpark is beautiful.”

Day passes to the park are priced at $89. It’s a brightly colored, tropical and surfer-themed, whimsically designed crystal palace located just off the Boardwalk at New Jersey Avenue.

In addition to the showy water slides that protrude from both ends of the glass building in a maze of tubes (the Barracuda Blaster, Electric Eel, and Sonic Serpent rides), the water park boasts a FlowRider wave pool that approximates some (apparently challenging) combination of surfing and snowboarding, a Lazy River-type ride, a giant bucket of a waterfall, a Kids Cove, a Tiki Hut Tree House Bar, and a Paradise Adult Island area with cabanas for rent.

There are four restaurants and three bars and a Boardwalk-themed area.

The delayed opening means Blatstein will miss the crush of people in town for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.