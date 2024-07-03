Battleship New Jersey is open for tours again after $10 million facelift

After a $10 million facelift, Battleship New Jersey is ready to show off its new look.

Beginning Wednesday and just in time for July 4 celebrations, tours are resuming on Big J, the Navy’s most-decorated battleship.

Self-guided tours on the battleship run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and guided tours start at noon. General admission is $10 per person.

The ship will have the main deck and captain’s and admiral’s cabins and decks open for guests to watch fireworks on Wednesday, according to its website.

The ship returned home to the Camden waterfront on June 20 following three months of repairs and maintenance in South Philadelphia. The makeover marked the first time the decorated battleship had ventured out since 2001.