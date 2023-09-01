Man convicted of fatal stabbings of friend and dog in Burlington County

A 26-year-old man was found guilty Thursday by a Superior Court jury of fatally stabbing a friend and the friend’s dog in 2022 in Evesham Township, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said Friday.

Donovan G. Hollingsworth, of Evesham, was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, cruelty to animals, and related offenses for the death of Thomas Pierson III, who was 26, and Pierson’s Cane Corso dog named Django, Bradshaw said in a news release.

Hollingsworth’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

On Feb. 5, 2022, Evesham police responded to a report of a possible dog attack at the Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard. Police found Pierson dead with multiple stab wounds inside his residence.

Police found the dog on a stairwell landing also dead from stab wounds.

Investigators determined that Hollingsworth went to Pierson’s apartment to rob him, Bradshaw said. An altercation ensued and Pierson and his dog were stabbed to death.

Hollingsworth was later found at the emergency room of Virtua Voorhees Hospital seeking treatment for minor injuries, and he was arrested.

The Courier Post reported that Hollingsworth’s father told police his son got into an argument with Pierson over marijuana and said his son claimed he was defending himself from Pierson and the dog.