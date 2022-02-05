A call to police that initially appeared to be a report of an animal attack in Evesham turned out to be what authorities are calling a “suspicious death.”

A 26-year-old man was found dead at his home in the Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard about 9:13 a.m. Saturday, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office reported. His dog was found, also dead, in the stairwell of the two-story apartment building. The incident was initially reported as an animal attack, and residents in the sprawling development said they had heard rumors that a man was killed by his dog.

The man’s apartment showed signs of a struggle, though, and a person of interest is in custody in connection with the death, the prosecutor’s office reported. Officials declined to say what led them to the person in custody.

An autopsy must be performed before law enforcement releases the victim’s cause of death, the prosecutor’s office said.

The victim’s identity was not released Saturday to give authorities time to notify his family of his death.

The apartment complex was the scene of a nonfatal shooting almost exactly a year ago. In February 2021, police charged four people with shooting at the exterior of an apartment in the complex, the Courier-Post reported.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s killing should contact the Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Evesham Township Police (NJ) tip line at 609-983-4699, or email Facebook@eveshampd.org or tips@co.burlington.nj.us