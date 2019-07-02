A Camden County man has been charged in “a calculated plot to entrap” and kidnap the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins Sr. who remained missing Tuesday, police said.
Brandon Beverly, 32, of Westville, faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault in the abduction of Curtis Jenkins III, 20, who was last seen near the 2700 block of Congress Road in Camden’s Fairview section. Jenkins was reported missing early Monday and his whereabouts remained unknown Tuesday, said Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson.
“Based on the information from the investigation thus far, we do not believe this was a random act, rather a calculated plot to entrap and abduct the victim,” Thomson said in a statement. “Investigators continue to diligently search for Jenkins.”
Additional details were not disclosed, nor was a possible motive given.
Beverly, who was being held in the Camden County Jail, has had several encounters with law enforcement. In April 2017, Beverly was driving a car stopped by a police officer with the Port Authority of New York, who seized more than 60 pills of Ecstasy, along with marijuana, at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Beverly had a suspended license and outstanding warrants from South Jersey, according to reports. Beverly was charged with violating bail and driving with a suspended license. A passenger, Jessica Stokes, 27, of Woodbury, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
In 2012, Beverly pleaded guilty to a weapons offense and was sentenced to five years in prison, three years without parole, stemming from an incident in Camden.
The elder Jenkins, a longtime city resident, was sworn in to Council in 2005 and became president in 2018. He previously served on the Board of Education. Jenkins is the business manager for Laborers International Union Local 222 in Camden. He also serves as vice president of the Southern New Jersey Building Laborers’ District Council, vice president of the Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, and trustee of the Southern New Jersey Building Trades Council.
Vince Basara, a spokesperson for Mayor Frank Moran, said city officials were monitoring the situation. “Our prayers and thoughts are with the family now,” Basara said.
Thomson said several agencies, including the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service helped locate Beverly.
“The investigation is moving at a good clip,” said Dan Keashen, a spokesperson for the Camden County Police Department.
Curtis Jenkins III is 5-foot-11, weights 140 to 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, a short beard, a mustache and a crew cut. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. He is known to frequent Fairview.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at 856-757-7042.