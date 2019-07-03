Curtis Jenkins III, the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins Sr., may have been lured to his death by an assailant who placed a food order then abducted him when he delivered it, his grandfather said Wednesday.
In a telephone interview, Jenkins Sr. released disturbing details of the events leading up to the death of his grandson, whose body was found in an abandoned garage in the 1100 block of Liberty Street late Tuesday night, two days after he disappeared.
He said his son, Curtis Jenkins Jr., received a telephone call early Monday morning from someone believed to be his son’s kidnapper. Someone also sent him a photograph of his son tied up, Jenkins said.
“They never called back,” the council president said.
Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive or cause of death. A news conference was expected later Wednesday.
Jenkins Sr. said his grandson left home Sunday night to make a food delivery near the 2700 block of Congress Road in Camden’s Fairview section. The younger Jenkins, who enjoyed cooking, operated a food business from his Facebook page and sold platter meals, he said.
The family believes Curtis Jenkins III, 20, was set up by the kidnappers, his grandfather said. Relatives are at a loss for a possible motive, he said.
”They ordered food from him. He went to deliver it,” the grandfather said. “That was the last time he was seen.”
Police declined comment on Jenkins Sr.'s account.
Authorities have said the younger Jenkins was kidnapped in “a calculated plot to entrap” and his abduction was not a random act.
Camden County Metro Police Chief Scott Thomson announced on Tuesday that Brandon Beverly, 32, of Westville, faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault in the abduction of Jenkins. It was unclear if the two were acquaintances.
Family members and friends fanned out Tuesday in a desperate search for Jenkins, who was reported missing early Monday morning. A vigil was held in Farnham Park across from Camden High.
Police discovered Jenkins’ body in the Liberty Park neighborhood, about a block from where Jenkins lived with his father on Mechanic Street.
Jenkins and his son visited the scene Wednesday morning. The family planned to gather, grieve and make funeral arrangements, he said.
”I’m hurting big time. This is such a big waste,” the grandfather said. “You just never expect it to happen. “Why him?”
There was an outpouring on social media for the younger Jenkins as word of his death quickly spread. A 2017 graduate of Haddon Heights High, Jenkins worked in the Camden County Clerk’s Office and wanted to open a restaurant, his grandfather said.
“Words cannot explain or express the heartbreak felt by so many,“ one person posted on Facebook. “This hurts really bad.”