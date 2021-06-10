A woman was fatally struck by a Camden County police vehicle in Woodlynne late Wednesday night in what a police spokesperson described as a “tragic accident.”

The woman was walking in the roadway on Mount Ephraim Avenue, about 10 to 20 yards from the intersection with Woodlynne Avenue, about 11 p.m. when the officer’s vehicle struck her, then stopped at the scene, Camden County Police Department spokesperson Dan Keashen said Thursday.

“From all the preliminary investigation done so far, it looks to be a tragic accident,” he said.

Her identity was not immediately released to ensure her next of kin was notified.

The male officer was not responding to any incident, so did not have on any lights or sirens, and there were no indications that he was speeding, was distracted, or did anything wrong, Keashen said.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident. A spokesperson with that office didn’t immediately respond to questions about the matter.