On Thursday, Camden police investigators said they were looking for a man they believe was part of a robbery connected to the kidnapping and death of Jenkins, who ran a food platter delivery business on Facebook. Police said an unidentified woman, working with Beverly, placed the order to Jenkins and gave him a delivery address on the 2700 block of Congress Road. When Jenkins arrived with the food, Beverly and others forced him into Beverly’s van, then tied him up and blindfolded him before driving him through the streets of Camden, authorities said.