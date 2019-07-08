Camden County authorities have captured a suspect in a robbery linked to the kidnapping and murder of Curtis Jenkins III, the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins Sr., police said Monday.
Dan Keashen, a spokesman for the Camden County Metro Police Department, said the suspect was arrested and charged with robbery.
The apprehension of the robbery suspect, Jalen Carr, 22, of Sicklerville, on Friday, July 5, came as a break in the kidnapping and murder of Jenkins, 20. Jenkins’ body was found in an abandoned garage on the 1100 block of Liberty Street in Camden on July 2— a day after he was reported missing by his father, Curtis Jenkins Jr. Police investigators said Jenkins’ body was wrapped in a sheet, his hands and feet bound together, with a plastic bag covering his head. He died of asphyxia, or lack of oxygen, authorities said.
Carr was charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of weapon. He is being held at the Camden County Jail, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office. Carr allegedly took part in a home invasion and robbery of a cellphone used to call the victim’s family and demand a ransom in exchange for Jenkins’ safe return.
Last week, on July 2, authorities arrested Brandon Beverly, 32, at the Woodbury apartment of his girlfriend. He is charged with first-degree murder, and if convicted, he faces a mandatory life prison term.
On Thursday, Camden police investigators said they were looking for a man they believe was part of a robbery connected to the kidnapping and death of Jenkins, who ran a food platter delivery business on Facebook. Police said an unidentified woman, working with Beverly, placed the order to Jenkins and gave him a delivery address on the 2700 block of Congress Road. When Jenkins arrived with the food, Beverly and others forced him into Beverly’s van, then tied him up and blindfolded him before driving him through the streets of Camden, authorities said.
From there, Beverly and another man busted into a home near the 200 block of Kaighn Avenue and robbed the occupants of their cellphones. One of those cellphones was later used to call Jenkins’ III stepmother, Nakia Henry. The caller, later identified by police as Beverly, demanded a ransom in return for Jenkins’ life. Henry handed the phone to Jenkins Jr. and Beverly said he wanted “10 to 15 pounds of weed.”
In an interview at his Camden home last week, Jenkins Jr. told the Inquirer that he was so scared and puzzled by Beverly’s demand for marijuana that he hung up on Beverly. About an hour later, at about 4 a.m. on July 1, Jenkins Jr. said he received a text message with a photo of his son tied up and held captive in an unknown location. The text message set off a massive, multi-agency search for Jenkins III.
This is a developing story. There will be updates later.