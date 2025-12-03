Former East principal denies discrimination claims | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

A former East principal has denied discrimination allegations made against him by a former assistant principal earlier this year. Also this week, the district’s elementary schools may redistribute students as they face potential overcrowding, some retailers at the Cherry Hill Mall reported seeing fewer shoppers on Black Friday compared to past years, plus farmhouses at Holly Ravine Farm will soon be torn down as the town preserves the land.

Former Cherry Hill High School East Principal Daniel Finkle has denied claims that he engaged in discriminatory behavior or retaliated against former assistant principal David Francis-Maurer, who filed a lawsuit earlier this year after his contract was not renewed. Francis-Maurer claimed that Finkle and other officials discriminated against him based on his religion and sexual orientation.

But in court documents filed last month, Finkle’s legal representatives said Francis-Maurer was fired for job performance.

They allege that Francis-Maurer was unresponsive to feedback, unwilling to collaborate with colleagues, and that he failed to complete mandatory performance reviews of employees, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

Five of Cherry Hill’s 12 elementary schools are expected to exceed capacity in the coming years, and to head off overcrowding, the district has begun looking at “balancing” them.

By the 2028-29 school year, the district projects it will be short about 337 seats, and is considering a number of solutions, including reassigning students to less-crowded schools or converting an administration building.

A committee is working to present a preliminary rebalancing plan to the school board in January or February, with a final plan expected by June or July.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Cherry Hill schools ranged widely in how they compared to others throughout the state based on the New Jersey Department of Education’s School Performance Report for the 2023-24 school year. Sharp Elementary landed in the 95th percentile, the highest of any school in the district, while Paine Elementary came in at the lowest, in the 26th percentile. (NJ.com) Preschool, elementary, and middle school students will have early dismissals next week for parent/teacher conferences, which kick off Monday and run through Thursday. Next Friday, there’s a district-wide early dismissal.

🍽️ On our Plate

A new sushi and hibachi spot has taken over the former Cindy’s Chinese Cuisine and is now open at Plaza 38 Shopping Center on Route 38. Sushi House Hibachi & Teriyaki serves its namesake dishes, as well as dumplings, noodles, and bowls. (Courier Post) The G.B.M.F. Challenge at the Kibitz Room is among BestofNJ.com’s top 10 favorite food challenges in the Garden State. Diners who take on the challenge get 30 minutes to eat the massive corned beef, pastrami, turkey, roast beef, and brisket sandwich that the restaurant estimates can feed three to four. Those who can finish it get the $100 sandwich for free and are added to the “Wall of Fame.”

🎳 Things to Do

🛼 TayLena Skate Night: Skate to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez tunes all night. There will also be a glam station. ⏰ Friday, Dec. 5, 6:30-9 p.m. 💵 $14 admission, plus $6 skate rental 📍 Hot Wheelz

💎 Gently Used Jewelry and Accessory Sale: Shop everything from second-hand jewelry to scarves to handbags at this library fundraiser. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Cherry Hill Library

❄️ Winter Festival: This year’s winter festival includes a craft market to shop for gifts, a beer garden, fire pits, ice carving demonstrations, food, and live performances. It will be held rain or shine and is free to attend. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 7, noon-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Croft Farm

🎤 Steve Cofield and Sweet: The classic R&B band will perform an array of tunes from Motown to neo-soul. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 7, 4-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Vera

🏡 On the Market

Located in the Mediterranean-inspired and gated Centura community, this two-bedroom condo has undergone updates to its original woodwork, kitchen cabinetry, flooring, and walls. It features an open-concept living and dining area that is anchored by a stone fireplace, and a primary suite with a walk-in closet. It also has a balcony, two reserved garage spaces, and access to the communal pool and tennis courts.

Price: $199,000 | Size: 1,442 SF

🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:

