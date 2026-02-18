8 local happy hours to check out | Inquirer Cherry Hill
Plus, why a bomb squad was called to a local residence.
Looking for a great happy hour deal? We’ve rounded up eight spots to check out. Also this week, a bomb squad was called in after residents discovered a cannonball in their backyard, the school district is no longer planning to redraw enrollment boundaries for elementary schools, plus Mikado is looking to add a small bar.
Looking for a spot to score $3 tacos or $7 martinis? Luckily you don’t have to go very far, thanks to these eight restaurants’ happy hour deals.
The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner has rounded up eight spots in and around Cherry Hill with happy hour offerings, including the nostalgia-inducing Steak 38, neighborhood bar Kaminski’s, and farm-to-table eatery Farm and Fisherman ($8 P.E.I. Mussels, anyone?).
💡 Community News
Residents on Woodstock Drive South found an old cannonball buried in their backyard Friday, prompting street closures and evacuations as the Camden County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Unit removed it. It’s unclear where the cannonball came from or how long it had been there.
Cherry Hill residential property taxes rose 5.23% from 2024 to 2025, according to new data from the state, outpacing the statewide average hike of 4.7%. The average household paid $9,874 in residential property taxes, which is slightly less than the statewide average of $10,570. The average Cherry Hill residence was valued at $227,125 in 2025, a 0.03% increase from 2024. (NJ.com)
Speaking of taxes, today is the extended deadline for residents to pay their tax bills for the first half of 2026.
The landmark former Cherry Hill Diner could soon be demolished after construction permits were recently filed for the site, which will make way for a new Tidal Wave Auto Spa. A second Tidal Wave is planned for 2301–2311 Route 70 West. Yet another carwash is in the works at 1507 Kings Highway North, where Speeders Car Wash is taking over the former Route 41 Car Wash. (42 Freeway and A View From Evesham)
As iconic diners like the Cherry Hill Diner continue to disappear across New Jersey, legislators are searching for ways to keep these businesses afloat. Last month, a bill was introduced in the state Senate that would establish a registry of historic diners and restaurants and give them a tax credit of up to $25,000.
Archaeologists working at Croft Farm have discovered evidence that the historic property was an active part of the Underground Railroad. A dig to assess the property ahead of planned drainage improvements has turned up cuts of meat and crockery possibly used by people who moved through there. Residents can see the work up close this weekend (more on that below). (70 and 73)
The township is seeking feedback from residents 55 and older for its senior needs assessment. The survey, which is open through March 31, is part of a grant-funded study about how Cherry Hill can better support older residents, who make up about a third of the township’s population. Find the survey, which is available in English, Spanish, and Chinese, here.
Registration for the township’s spring programs is now open. Programs include yoga, cardio kickboxing, golf, painting, and dancing.
🏫 Schools Briefing
In case you missed it, the school district has decided against redrawing its elementary school boundaries to head off expected overcrowding in the coming years and instead is planning additions to Clara Barton Elementary School and Rosa International Middle School, which are anticipated to be the most impacted. The school board still has to approve the additions.
East’s boys’ and girls’ swim teams have advanced to the state semifinals after capturing their respective New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association sectional titles for South Jersey last week. The boys’ team defeated Gloucester County Institute of Technology 111-59, a victory that led to its 17th consecutive title. The girls’ team defeated Egg Harbor Township High School 91-79, marking the team’s second consecutive title. The boys’ semifinals take place today, with the girls’ slated for tomorrow. (NJ.com)
There’s a board of education meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
🍽️ On our Plate
Mikado will ask the town zoning board this week for permission to turn its roughly 500-square-foot outdoor patio into an enclosed 10-seat bar and waiting area.
Indian Villa Restaurant reopened earlier this month in the Woodcrest Shopping Center, and introduced an updated menu featuring classic Indian dishes.
Looking for a great cup of soup? Hen Vietnamese Eatery has one of the best in the state, according to a new list from NJ.com.
🎳 Things to Do
Unearthing History: Archaeologists will be excavating part of the Croft Farm property, where 18th and 19th century artifacts, as well as earlier pieces of Native American history, have previously been found. The public can view the dig and ask questions at designated times. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 21 and Sunday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Croft Farm
🎹 A Time for Love: Vocalist and pianist Jay Daniels will perform some iconic love songs. Registration is required. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 21, 2-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Cherry Hill Public Library
❤️ Healthy Heart Big Fitness Event: Part of the JCC’s heart health programming for February, this event will take attendees through pilates and fitness dancing demonstrations, followed by snacks. The event is open to anyone 12 and older. ⏰ Sunday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 💵 $20 for members, $25 for non-members 📍Katz JCC
🥐 Black Girl Magic Drag Brunch: VinChelle is hosting this drag brunch, which features performances by Mz Peaches, Cyrus K. Stratton, and Samara LaNegrá. ⏰ Sunday, Feb. 22, 2:30-5 p.m. 💵 $19.03 📍Vera
⛸️ LGBTQ+ Skate Night: Head to WinterFest Cottage at Cooper River Park for skating, a DJ, food, drinks, and access to local resources for the LGBTQ+ community. Registration is encouraged. ⏰ Monday, Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Cooper River Park
🏡 On the Market
Located in the Springdale Crossing neighborhood, this four-bedroom home has a modern interior, including new flooring. It features a two-tone, two-story foyer, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen with a waterfall island and stainless steel appliances, plus living and family rooms. The family room has vaulted ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. All four bedrooms are upstairs, including the primary suite, which has a jacuzzi tub with a built-in sound system, and a walk-in closet. Other features include a finished basement and a fenced backyard. There are open houses Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Price: $925,000 | Size: 3,954 SF | Acreage: 0.3
🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:
