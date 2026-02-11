A West grad’s ode to Eagles tailgates | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

A West grad’s latest project explores the religious-like experience of Eagles fandom. We take a peek. Also this week, we’re following the latest on the Kibitz Room closure, plus the former Lone Star Steakhouse is one step closer to being demolished.

The Eagles aren’t the reigning Super Bowl champs anymore, but a new photo project by a Cherry Hill native explores a question about our fandom: Is it akin to religious fervor?

Photographer Mike Cordisco set out to document Eagles fans and their tailgates, going beyond the stereotypical rowdy image and leaning into the religious-like experience of “sacred Sundays.” He’s compiled them into a 98-page book called Sermon on the Lot, which showcases photos of fans outside the Linc between 2018 and 2025.

“On Sundays, you go to Mass,” Cordisco said. “But in Philly, you go to the parking lot and tailgate an Eagles game.”

Some of Cordisco’s work is on display at Unique Photo in Center City through mid-March.

💡 Community News

Reminder for residents: The extended deadline to pay the first half of this year’s township tax bills is next Wednesday. A Cherry Hill man is mourning the death of his father, who died in a fire at their Main Street home on Jan. 31. In the aftermath, Hazem Abdalla, 27, wants people to remember his father, Eid, for his life, not his death. Eid was born in Egypt, where he started a construction company before moving to New Jersey for his sons to get a better education. Eid, who was 69, had previously worked as a taxi driver and a chef at the former Cherry Hill Diner. A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $40,000 for funeral and rebuilding costs. The cause of the fire, which also damaged a neighbor’s house, is still under investigation. (NJ Pen and Fox 29) After being empty for nearly 20 years, the former Lone Star Steakhouse building on Route 38 is closer to being demolished. A court recently ruled that the derelict building qualified as abandoned and that an uncontested foreclosure could move forward. The roughly 5,700-square-foot building has been vacant since 2007. (Courier Post) Skechers is gearing up for a mid-spring opening at Garden State Pavilions, a company spokesperson confirmed. The shoe and apparel retailer will open between Five Below and Staples, taking over 8,500 square feet. The Cherry Hill Fire Department is hosting a child safety seat event on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Deer Park Station.

🏫 Schools Briefing

About 500 East students walked out of school Friday morning as part of a student-organized ICE protest that lasted about one hour. “We need to make sure that ICE understands that we’re watching, we’re listening, and we’re not going to stop fighting back until they leave the innocent people in our communities alone,” one of the organizers said. (Eastside) A settlement agreement has been reached between Cherry Hill Public Schools and the Zionist Organization of America, which filed a complaint in June 2024 on behalf of an East student. In the complaint, the Zionist Organization alleged that the school district retaliated against the Jewish student, who reported alleged antisemitic harassment. Under the settlement, the student’s disciplinary record is being expunged. (Philadelphia Jewish Exponent) Reminder for families: Monday is a makeup day for one of last month’s snow closures. There’s no school for students on Tuesday for the Lunar New Year, but teachers will report for an in-service day. See the district’s full calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Two weeks after The Kibitz Room abruptly closed, former owner Brandon Parish said he is working to reopen the beloved deli “under a new entity.” An attorney for the deli, now owned by Brandon’s mom Sandy Parish, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection on Friday. Fast-casual takeout eatery Rice & Spud Station opened last week at 404 Marlton Pike East in Saw Mill Village. The Halal eatery serves loaded baked potatoes, rice bowls, and desserts. In case you missed it, Bahama Breeze’s parent company last week announced the upcoming closure of all the remaining tropical restaurant’s outposts by early April, including at the Cherry Hill Mall. Cherry Hill real estate developer Shamikh Kazmi is looking to expand his Yum Grills brand to 200 locations, largely in the Philadelphia area, with around 15 slated to open in the next few months. The expansion of the new fast-food eatery that serves smash burgers, cheesesteaks, and loaded french fries is expected to cost $60 million. It’s unclear if any locations will be in town. (Philadelphia Business Journal) The owners of Old World Italian eatery Il Villaggio are gearing up to open Duo Restaurant & Bar in Westmont this month.

🎳 Things to Do

🏺 Galentine’s Pottery Class: Try your hand at ceramics at this intro class, which also includes sparkling cider, for anyone 13 and older. ⏰ Friday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. 💵 $125 📍Hugs Ceramics

💃 Valentine’s Social Dance: If dancing is more your style, this event kicks off with a group class before segueing into a social dance with a DJ and light snacks. ⏰ Friday, Feb. 13, 7-10 p.m. 💵 $20 📍Storm BDC

❤️ Valen-Wine Celebration: Yogi Berra Lodge No. 3015 is hosting a Valentine’s-themed event complete with dinner, dessert, and wine. ⏰ Friday, Feb. 13, 7-11 p.m. 💵 $45 📍American Legion Post #372

🫖 Tea Party Fundraiser: Monday is the deadline to register for this library fundraiser, which includes afternoon tea, a Jane Austen movie, and a fascinator make-and-take. ⏰ Sunday, March 1, 1-4 p.m. 💵 $35 📍Cherry Hill Public Library

🏡 On the Market

Located in the Ridings of Fox Run, this four-bedroom home has had just one owner since it was built in 1978. Among its most unique features is a two-story family room with an eight-seat hot tub and a wet bar. A second-floor library looks onto the airy space. There’s also a dining room, a family room with a fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops on the first floor. Upstairs, the primary suite has skylights, a gas fireplace, and a jacuzzi. Outside, the wooded property has a deck and a koi pond.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $879,000 | Size: 3,467 SF

