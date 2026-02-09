The landmark Kibitz Room deli in Cherry Hill, which closed last month, has filed for bankruptcy

The Kibitz Room in Cherry Hill, which shut down abruptly about two weeks ago after 25 years, has filed for bankruptcy protection, seeking to liquidate its assets.

An attorney for the deli filed paperwork Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Camden, claiming assets of less than $50,000 and liabilities of $100,001 to $500,000. A hearing on the Chapter 7 petition was scheduled for March 3.

Social media posts on Jan. 30 noted that the deli, owned by Sandy Parish, had apparently closed without notice.

Advertisement

Veteran deli operator Russ Cowan opened the Kibitz Room in Holly Ravine Plaza in 2001. Two years later, Neil Parish, Sandy Parish’s then-husband, bought the Cherry Hill deli using their daughter’s bat mitzvah gifts as the down payment. “She got four years at Syracuse, all covered,” Neil Parish said in an interview last year. “It was a good investment.”

After Neil and Sandy Parish split up in 2016, Sandy ran the Kibitz Room with their son Brandon, now 32. Neil moved to the Baltimore area, where he ran delis before returning to Philadelphia.

Brandon Parish stopped working in Cherry Hill early last year when he and his father opened the Kibitz Room King of Prussia in Valley Forge Center, which is not involved in the bankruptcy.

Sandy Parish did not return messages seeking comment, nor did her son.

In an interview last year, Brandon Parish said he had worked at the Cherry Hill deli since he could stand on a milk crate and wash dishes.

“I didn’t want to be in camp,” Parish said. “I didn’t want to be at school. If it wasn’t the lacrosse field, I wanted to be at the shop. It was just the whole environment. The people who worked there were a second family.”