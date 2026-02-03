12 romantic, under-the-radar restaurants in Philly and the suburbs
Some of the region’s most romantic meals aren’t happening at buzzy hotspots or white-tablecloth institutions. They unfold in neighborhood fixtures you’ve overlooked, suburban newcomers still flying under the radar, or dining rooms better known to locals than Instagram. Here are a dozen such places: newer openings and longtime standbys where intimacy comes from lighting, pacing, service, and the feeling that the room is yours for the night. — Michael Klein
Abyssinia
The promise of romance sparks when a combo platter hits your table at this time-honored West Philly restaurant with a not-so-secret bar upstairs. Maybe you and your lover’s fingers graze as you tear the same piece of spongy injera, or your hands touch while scooping up a pile of doro wot, a delectably spicy and berbere-laden chicken stew. First called Red Sea when it opened in 1983, Abyssinia is considered Philly’s first Ethiopian restaurant and has an unofficial rep as nothing more than a neighborhood spot or the place for a large-yet-affordable group dinner. That doesn’t mean it isn’t without its own brand of first (or fifth, or 500th) date magic: The waitstaff is small, which means you’ll have more than enough time to run through the get-to-know-you questions and stare into each other’s eyes before your platter arrives, distracting you with garlicky beef tibs or aromatic misir wot. If things are going well, head to Upstairs at Abyssinia, the charming second-floor cocktail bar formerly known as Fiume with a rotating schedule of live music and comedy shows. — Beatrice Forman
Casablanca Mediterranean Grill
One moment, you’re standing in the Italian Market, the next you’ve been transported to a Middle Eastern living room tented with richly embroidered fabrics, a flickering hearth, and kilim-draped couches beside low tables with brass trays. The name suggests Morocco, but the Baruki brothers, Walid and Talal, draw on their Lebanese and Syrian background for a pan-Mediterranean experience. The prix-fixe menu required on weekends and during special events is ideal for couples and friendly double-daters who like to relax and share, grazing first on a trio of mezze (cumin-y slow-roasted eggplant is the star) before diving into the generous entrees. Tender Moroccan roast chicken with lemon and green olives was my favorite (order it mild, with a side of fresh harissa spice), while the Syrian-style mujadara of bulgur wheat, lentils, and caramelized onions is a vegan winner. Uncork a bottle of Lebanese red wine from the full bar, settle into your pouf, and linger over some a la carte menu extras (like the silky signature hummus with spiced ground beef) until complimentary baklava and sweet mint tea arrive to send you dreamily back into the South Philly night. — Craig LaBan
Coco Thai Bistro
The atmosphere inside this Narberth BYOB is a cross between a tropical greenhouse and Anthropologie’s home decor section. Plants line the walls and wrap around the staircase of the two-story dining room, with monstera leaves and elephant ears folding over tables and chairs. A hefty dose of twinkle lights adds to the atmosphere. It’s the kind of place where you’ll see older couples alongside high school sweethearts celebrating their one-month anniversary. There’s a solid menu that combines homestyle Thai curries with street food. Think fried grouper fillets to dip in a chili and garlic sauce, or pad kra tiem (a garlic-pepper stir fry). Corkage is just $5, so you can splurge on dessert: tang yuan, or rice balls stuffed with black sesame paste, served in a bowl of warm ginger tea. It’s like a wintery version of mochi. — Beatrice Forman
Jolene's
This chic, modern West Chester bistro from 3 West Hospitality (who also own the less-upscale Slow Hand, Square Bar, Jitters, and Brickette Lounge) blends French-leaning food with a strong cocktail and wine list in a moody, unstuffy dining room with a semiprivate adjacent bar. The downtown location makes it easy to turn dinner into a longer night, with a walk afterward or a second stop nearby. It’s romantic in a social, lively way — ideal for date nights that start with dinner and stretch into drinks and conversation. — Michael Klein
L’Olivo Trattoria
This new Northern Italian-leaning trattoria brings a sense of warmth and familiarity to Exton’s Eagleview Town Center, where chef Francis Pascal and wife Nui (Birchunville Store Cafe and Butterscotch Pastry Shop) have jazzed up the former Suburban Restaurant & Beer Garden. There’s a hushed air of formality in the dining room, while those seeking more energy opt for the bar or adjacent lounge seating. Pay close attention to the pastas, notably the luscious creste di gallo napped in ricotta and lemon zest, and the signature perciatelli Nui Nui, which Pascal created for his Thailand-born wife: hollow, bucatini-like perciatelli tossed in a rich Thai red curry sauce with coconut milk, lemongrass, and chunks of Maine lobster. Italian labels predominate the wine list, although the cocktail shakers get quite the workout, too. — Michael Klein
La Belle Epoque
Named after France’s golden age, La Belle Epoque has been a Media staple for more than 20 years, serving Burgundy-style French cuisine in a quaint dining room that looks not unlike an Emily in Paris backdrop. The restaurant has an extensive wine list with bottles that hit seemingly every region of France — rosé from the Rhône Valley, riesling from Alsace, and sauvignon blanc from Bordeaux — alongside a menu of hearty bistro entrees. There’s the classic steak frites and filet mignon with potatoes, but the way to really impress your date is to try something a tad more adventurous, like escargots de Bourgogne (chewy snails served in the shell with a garlic-butter sauce), pan-roasted duck in a sweet pomegranate and red wine reduction, or bucatini topped with chanterelles and a dollop of caviar. Planning to go the distance with your boo? Make plans to return in the summer for Dining Under the Stars, Media’s yearly open streets program that adds an extra layer of romance. — Beatrice Forman
Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
At first glance, this Argentinian steakhouse doesn’t exactly scream “romantic”: The cowprint pillows, framed photos of cowboys, and signature large hunks of steak are not for couples seeking an upscale-steakhouse level of fancy. But what Malbec excels at is the details: flan is served in the shape of a heart, a staff who will gladly pipe “felicidades” in caramel sauce on the plate for anniversary or engagement dinners, a showstopping paradilla platter intended for two. The last combines a marbled short rib with skirt steak, chorizo, and blood sausage (debatedly an aphrodisiac) spiced with onions and a hint of cinnamon. Less carnivorous couples can opt for the seafood paella for two, which comes in a cast-iron skillet piled high with saffron rice, calamari, shrimp, and mussels. Naturally, the wine list features more than a dozen Argentinian malbecs, including one of the world’s first white varieties. — Beatrice Forman
Mary
Serial entrepreneur Chad Rosenthal’s latest spot in downtown Ambler is a compact BYOB whose bar serves as intimate side-by-side seating while the two- and four-tops along the walls give adequate privacy. Count on steady, unpretentious service and Rosenthal’s tight but creative menu — usually just a few starters (like a grilled cheese tartine and coq au vin chicken wings) and four entrees (steak frites au poivre and a showstopping burger with melted provolone over slow-simmered onions and banana peppers). — Michael Klein
Northridge at Woolverton Inn
Up a winding country road and through the trees, corporate career-changers Mary and Mario Passalacqua have restored the 1830s stone barn adjacent to their country inn into a restaurant and event space that’s minutes from downtown Stockton and the Delaware River. Beneath a cathedral ceiling is Northridge’s intimate dining room, complete with a fireplace, rustic charm, warm lighting, and enough room between tables to keep conversations private. It’s BYOB, though they sell wines from nearby Federal Twist Vineyards. Chef Lance Knowling’s prix-fixe menu — two courses, but opt for a third so you can linger longer — leans toward seasonal American comfort food, including steaks. Note that Sunday supper is à la carte and usually includes Kansas City-style barbecue ribs. — Michael Klein
Revell Hall
Chef Joey Sergentaki and partners are breathing new life into the former Cafe Gallery/Riverview in downtown Burlington. Their High Street restaurant balances historic character with a polished dining room located peacefully away from the industrial-chic, concrete-topped cocktail bar, which can get noisy at happy hour. The menu is built for sharing — seafood, meats, and globally influenced dishes that encourage tasting across the table. By day, the Delaware River views are spectacular, while in the evening the dining room glows beneath globe lighting. — Michael Klein
Spring Mill Cafe
Set in a 19th-century farmhouse just a short drive from Conshohocken’s office parks, this country-French BYOB has been one of the Philadelphia area’s most quietly romantic spots since chef Michele Haines opened in 1978. Low ceilings, candlelight, and small, well-spaced tables encourage conversation, while the menu — now overseen by son Ezra — features comfort classics like pâté, rabbit, and slow-cooked meats. Count on friendly, unhurried service. In warmer months, the garden patio adds another layer of charm, especially at dusk. Spring Mill isn’t flashy or trendy. It’s romantic in the old-fashioned sense, built around the feeling that time has slowed down for the night. — Michael Klein
Stina
Maybe it’s the quirky, eclectic gold-framed art carefully jigsawed onto the warm brick walls. Maybe it’s Melina Mercouri’s husky voice wafting through the speakers, entangled with the strains of a bouzouki. Or maybe it’s the warmth that emanates from Stina’s live-fire brick oven. But put all of these things together and wrap them up with plates of tender grilled octopus, shatteringly crisp spanakopita, and beef-filled dolmades (all generously portioned but not too big for two to share) and you have magic. Stina is an impossibly charming BYOB, a perfect venue to huddle at a small table with your love. You may also feel the love of its married owners, chef Bobby Saritsoglou and Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou (for whom the restaurant is named). Their love for one another and for their community is felt in every carefully considered crevice of the restaurant. — Kiki Aranita
