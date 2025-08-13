Plaza Grande is finally finished | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Garden State Park’s 55+ community, Plaza Grande, is finally complete after nearly two decades and three developers. We spoke to the man that got it to the finish line and take a look inside. Also this week, a new pizza joint is taking over the former Seasons Pizza and Old Marlton Pike has reopened.

When Garden State Park hosted its last horse race 24 years ago, it opened up a large chunk of land that a number of developers sought to turn into a 55+ community.

Construction on the site began in 2007, before it was sold to another developer and then ultimately purchased by New York developer William “Billy” Procida about two years ago. Procida says he’s done what others couldn’t accomplish at the 33-acre site, which was getting the development to the finish line. Over the past two years, Procida has built over 300 units.

The Inquirer’s Jake Blumgart delves into the yearslong saga to finish the development and takes a peek at the completed community within Garden State Park.

💡 Community News

🍽️ On our Plate

A locally owned pizza shop is taking over the former Seasons Pizza space on Route 70. Barclay Pies is planning to open later this month, where it will serve classic pizzas and offer unique toppings such as pork roll and pineapple. It will also serve gluten-free options, salads, fries, chicken wings, and chicken tenders. Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen opened its 12th location over the weekend at 801 Haddonfield Road. As part of its opening, it will host a community day event on Aug. 21 with a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. and a free burrito box and swag for the first 100 diners who have signed up for rewards through its app.

🎳 Things to Do

⚽ Teen Kickball: Kids in grades 6-12 can join a game of kickball in the library’s backyard. ⏰ Wednesday, Aug. 13, 5-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🏗️ Lego Challenge: Create your own Lego design using the library’s blocks. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 14, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

📖 Pop-Up Story Time in the Park: This is the last installment of the pop-up for this summer, where you can join one of the librarians for a story. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Barclay Farmstead

🏺 Labubu Handbuilding Workshop: As these monster-like toys continue to gain popularity locally, create your own ceramic version at this all-ages workshop. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 15, 6-9 p.m. 💵 $150 📍 Hugs Ceramics

🧟 Monster-Mania Convention 64: Get autographs and pose for photos with stars like David Arquette, Luis Guzman, and Kevin Nash, explore vendors, catch films, and more at this three-day event. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 15-Sunday, Aug. 17 💵 $41.74-$154.49 📍 DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia

🎥 Oscar Movie Marathon: All next week, the library is holding midafternoon screenings of Academy Award-winning or -nominated films for free. Catch Anora on Monday, Conclave on Tuesday, Wicked: Part 1 on Wednesday, A Complete Unknown on Thursday, and Emilia Perez on Friday. ⏰ Monday, Aug. 18-Friday, Aug. 22. Movies start at 2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🍹 Mocktail Mixology Workshop: Early-bird registration is open now through Aug. 24 for this library fundraiser next month where attendees will learn to make three mocktails: an Apple Cider Fizz, a Virgin Margarita, and a Virgin Moscow Mule. ⏰ Monday, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m. 💵 $40 early registration 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🏡 On the Market

Located right along Haddonfield-Berlin Road, this three-bedroom home features an in-ground pool with a diving board in its backyard, where there’s also a deck, patio area, and shed that’s used as a pool house. The pool’s surface was updated last year, and the pool was converted to saltwater. Inside, the home has an open-concept main floor. There is a vaulted ceiling in the living room and dining area, adjacent to the kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, a butcher block island, and access to the deck. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and an updated bathroom with a jetted walk-in shower.

Price: $419,000 | Size: 1,659 SF | Acreage: 0.22

📈 Cherry Hill market report

Median listing price: $482,500 (down $7,500 from June) 📉 Median sold price: $490,000 (down $9,000 from June) 📉 Median days on the market: 34 (up 9 days from June) 📈

This Cherry Hill market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for July from realtor.com.

