6 new eateries coming to Cherry Hill | Inquirer Cherry Hill

The local dining scene continues to grow with a handful of new eateries opening in the coming weeks and months. Also this week, the state’s new fee structure on home sales over $2 million goes into effect, and a Miami pilates chain is eyeing Cherry Hill for expansion.

Cherry Hill’s dining scene is continuing to expand, with six new eateries on the way.

Several regional and national chains are staking a claim in town, like Mission BBQ and fast-casual Mexican joint, Tacoria, which plans to open at the Shoppes at Garden State Park on Route 70 this month.

Cherry Hill will also add a dessert cafe specializing in taiyaki, the traditional fish-shaped Japanese waffles, later this summer.

These eateries will join a number of recent restaurant openings, including Roy Rogers, food hall Wonder, and Heng Seng Noodles, which serves Cambodian cuisine.

Check out the eateries coming soon to Cherry Hill, as well as those that have recently opened.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

The Cherry Hill school board this week effectively upheld a previous decision to terminate former East assistant principal, David Francis-Maurer, who was notified in May that his contract would not be renewed, sparking a wave of student protest, including a walkout. During a Monday night hearing in front of the school board, Francis-Maurer alleged he was retaliated against for raising concerns about administrative shortcomings at East. The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner has the latest on the hearing. Two recent Cherry Hill West grads were named to USA Lacrosse’s 2025 High School Girls’ All-Americans list, released last week. One is a midfielder and the other a goalie.

🍽️ On our Plate

Two years after changing ownership, 1950s-inspired Collingswood eatery, The Pop Shop, is debuting a new name and menu. Beginning Thursday, the Haddon Avenue restaurant will be known as Stardust Cafe. It will continue serving breakfast, but only until midday, when it will transition to a brunch menu. Dinner will start at 3 p.m., The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reports. Bricco Coal Fired Pizza, which has locations in Cherry Hill and Haddon Township, got a nod from Italian website 50 Top Pizza last week for being one of the top 50 pizza spots in the U.S. Coming in at No. 28, Bricco was lauded for its crisp dough and range of custom and Neapolitan options. The Inquirer’s Hira Qureshi similarly agreed that Bricco is a spot worth checking out in South Jersey.

🎳 Things to Do

📖 Pop-Up Story Time in the Park: Join one of the librarians for a story. ⏰ Friday, July 11, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm

🏺 Ghost Date Night: Recreate the pottery wheel scene from the iconic 1990 film at this ceramics class geared toward couples. ⏰ Friday, July 11, 6 p.m. 💵 $250 per couple 📍 Hugs Ceramics

🏎️ MotorFest: Check out cool cars and browse vendors at this event. ⏰ Sunday, July 13, 3-7 p.m. (Rain date: July 27) 💵 $15 in advance, $20 at the door 📍 Ageless Men’s Health

🍦 Senior Ice Cream Social: Cherry Hill residents 55 and older can get a free scoop of ice cream and mingle with neighbors. ⏰ Monday, July 14, 2:30-4:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Carman Tilelli Community Center

💃 Summer Social Dance Night: This three-week series kicks off with instruction on how to rumba. While next week’s event registration is full, there is a wait list. You can also sign up for the July 22 session on waltzing or the July 29 date for bachata. ⏰ Tuesday, July 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Public Library

🎵 Music Under the Stars: The summer concert series kicks off with a performance from local band Deez2Guyz. You’ll also be able to grab food or drinks from local food trucks and a beer garden. ⏰ Tuesday, July 15, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Barclay Farmstead

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1966, this Colonial has undergone a number of updates, including its roof and HVAC system. On the first floor, there’s a family room, living room, dining room, half bathroom, and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has been updated and includes stainless steel appliances. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Out back, there’s a large fenced-in yard and brick paver patio.

Price: $510,000 | Size: 1,976 SF | Acreage: 0.44

📈 Cherry Hill market report

Median listing price: $490,000 (up $5,000 from May) 📈 Median sold price: $499,000 (down $1,000 from May) 📉 Median days on the market: 25 (down four days from May) 📉

This Cherry Hill market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for June from realtor.com.

