4 major takeaways about the state of schools| Inquirer Cherry Hill
Plus, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill will become New Jersey’s next governor and more results from yesterday’s election.
Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋
Superintendent Kwame Morton recently shared updates on where the school district stands with several key goals. Here’s what you need to know. Plus, voters elected U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill the next governor of the Garden State, AP projected last night, and Cherry Hill voted on other state and local races. Also this week, 10 more victims have come forward claiming they were sexually abused by a former teacher.
If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.
Cherry Hill Public Schools are making progress on a number of goals several months into the school year, Superintendent Kwame Morton shared in a recent “State of the District” presentation.
Among recent achievements was the passing of a cell phone policy that bans students from using devices during instructional time. The district also adopted a five-year strategic plan earlier this year, launched a pre-AP program to prepare students for advanced courses, and continues to work on expanding its preschool program, with new spots set to open in January.
Looking ahead, more infrastructure improvements are expected at several schools, funded by a $363 million bond passed by voters in 2022, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.
💡 Community News
Voters headed to the polls yesterday to cast their ballots for both local and statewide elections. In the hotly contested governor’s race, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli, to become the next governor of New Jersey, AP projected around 9:30 p.m. last night. She will be just the second woman to hold the office, and the first female veteran to be elected a governor in U.S. history. And in the New Jersey State Assembly 6th District race, which includes Cherry Hill, both incumbents Louis Greenwald and Melinda Kane won. See results from other key races here.
Several months after seven individuals filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted by a predatory teacher when they were students at Cooper Elementary, 10 more victims have come forward, filing complaints last week. The abuse allegedly occurred between 1974 and 1984, when the students were about 11 or 12, The Inquirer’s Melanie Burney reports.
A number of food pantries and eateries throughout the region are helping those in need as the government shutdown stretches on, impacting federal aid. The Cherry Hill Food Pantry on Beechwood Avenue is open to residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays and non-residents on Wednesdays. K&A Bagels will continue to put out free bags of bagels Wednesdays through Sundays. Looking for ways to help out? The township is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive through Nov. 23, and is seeking donations of nonperishable foods. The school district is also holding a food drive through Dec. 19, benefiting the Cherry Hill Food Pantry. Goods can be dropped off at the Lewis Administration Building Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Cherry Hill native Natalia Albertini’s run on NBC’s The Voice came to an end Monday when she was eliminated during the knockout rounds. While the judges lauded the pop R&B singer’s performance of Stevie Wonder’s “I Wish,” team judge Snoop Dogg ultimately decided to move forward with her competitor. See Albertini’s performance here.
Chabad Lubavitch of Camden and Burlington Counties is growing to meet the needs of its community, with plans to establish a new Chabad house on the west side of town. It will be led by Rabbi Isser Brikman, who along with his wife Leah Brikman and their son Chesky, will serve as the new Shluchim. A location for the new Chabad house or a timeline for its opening have not yet been announced. (ColLive)
Last week, township council unveiled a new program to encourage residents to use solar energy as electricity prices continue to climb statewide. Council is also looking to amend zoning codes so that more solar projects could be permitted. (70 and 73)
Kremer Eye Center on Chapel Avenue is offering free eye screenings to veterans on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event also includes food trucks.
Kings Highway bowling alley The Big Event has officially rebranded to Lucky Strike two years after being sold. The Cherry Hill location has 36 bowling lanes, a sports bar, and an arcade with billiards, air hockey, ping pong, and shuffleboard. (Patch)
Friends of the Cherry Hill Public Library’s November book sale kicks off Tuesday when friends members who are Cherry Hill residents get first dibs. Next Wednesday, the sale opens to all friends members regardless of residency, before opening to the public next Thursday through Sunday.
🏫 Schools Briefing
Cherry Hill East ended its football season on Friday, falling in the group playoffs to Toms River North, which defeated the Cougars 22-14. Up until then, East had an undefeated season.
Sharp Elementary ranked highly among public elementary schools in the state, according to the latest U.S. News and World Ranking report, released last week, coming in at No. 21. U.S. News ranks schools based on how many students are proficient or above proficient in reading/language arts and math state assessments, as well as test results within the context of socioeconomic demographics.
Reminder for families: Schools are closed Thursday and Friday for the New Jersey Education Association Convention. There will be a community-wide blood drive on Tuesday at East from 2 to 8 p.m.
🍽️ On our Plate
Making plans for Thanksgiving but don’t feel like cooking? The Farm and Fisherman Tavern on Marlton Pike is among the area restaurants serving up takeout options like sweet potato streusel, apple-sausage stuffing, caramelized Brussel sprouts, antipasto, and turkey gravy.
Paris Baguette, the South Korean fast-casual bakery chain, is targeting a December opening for its Cherry Hill location at 1720 Route 70 East. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
🎳 Things to Do
🖼️ Fall Into the Arts Juried Photography Show: Browse local and regional artists’ works on display. ⏰ Through Thursday, Nov. 13, select dates and times 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm Arts Center
📚 Festival of Arts, Books and Culture: This roughly two-week long festival showcasing Jewish heritage continues with multiple discussions, a screening of Dani Rosenberg’s film Of Dogs and Men (Nov. 6), and a luncheon with author Jennifer Weiner (Nov. 12). ⏰ Through Saturday, Nov. 15, times vary 💵 Prices vary 📍 Locations vary
🎥 Sugarcane: This month’s must-watch documentary is the 2024 investigation into abuse and missing children at a residential school for indigenous Canadians. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 6, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library
🛍️ Flea Market Fundraiser: Browse a range of goods to help benefit area nonprofits. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Saint Andrews United Methodist Church
🎤 Beyoncé vs. Lady Gaga: During this brunch, drag performers channeling the pop icons will go head-to-head, belting out some of their biggest hits. ⏰ Sunday, Nov. 9, 2:30-5 p.m. 💵 $19.03 📍 Vera
🇺🇸 Veterans Day Service: American Legion Post 372 will host its annual celebration, which is open to the public. ⏰ Tuesday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 American Legion Post 372
🍷 Holiday Winefest: There will be over 100 wines to sample, along with chocolate and cheese pairings. Reservations are required. ⏰ Wednesday, Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m. 💵 $35 📍 Randall’s Restaurant
🏡 On the Market
Built in 1956, this Kingston split-level is being sold as-is, including with a number of old-school elements like wood paneling, tiling, and bathroom fixtures. Its main level includes a living room, dining room, and an eat-in kitchen, while the ground-floor level has a foyer, den, and half-bathroom. There are four bedrooms, including an ensuite primary bedroom, on the upper-most level. The home has a finished basement as well as a small deck leading to the backyard.
See more photos of the property here.
Price: $400,000 | Size: 2,211 SF | Acreage: 0.2
🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:
By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.
This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.