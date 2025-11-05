4 major takeaways about the state of schools| Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Superintendent Kwame Morton recently shared updates on where the school district stands with several key goals. Here’s what you need to know. Plus, voters elected U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill the next governor of the Garden State, AP projected last night, and Cherry Hill voted on other state and local races. Also this week, 10 more victims have come forward claiming they were sexually abused by a former teacher.

Cherry Hill Public Schools are making progress on a number of goals several months into the school year, Superintendent Kwame Morton shared in a recent “State of the District” presentation.

Among recent achievements was the passing of a cell phone policy that bans students from using devices during instructional time. The district also adopted a five-year strategic plan earlier this year, launched a pre-AP program to prepare students for advanced courses, and continues to work on expanding its preschool program, with new spots set to open in January.

Looking ahead, more infrastructure improvements are expected at several schools, funded by a $363 million bond passed by voters in 2022, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Cherry Hill East ended its football season on Friday, falling in the group playoffs to Toms River North, which defeated the Cougars 22-14. Up until then, East had an undefeated season. Sharp Elementary ranked highly among public elementary schools in the state, according to the latest U.S. News and World Ranking report, released last week, coming in at No. 21. U.S. News ranks schools based on how many students are proficient or above proficient in reading/language arts and math state assessments, as well as test results within the context of socioeconomic demographics. Reminder for families: Schools are closed Thursday and Friday for the New Jersey Education Association Convention. There will be a community-wide blood drive on Tuesday at East from 2 to 8 p.m.

🍽️ On our Plate

Making plans for Thanksgiving but don’t feel like cooking? The Farm and Fisherman Tavern on Marlton Pike is among the area restaurants serving up takeout options like sweet potato streusel, apple-sausage stuffing, caramelized Brussel sprouts, antipasto, and turkey gravy. Paris Baguette, the South Korean fast-casual bakery chain, is targeting a December opening for its Cherry Hill location at 1720 Route 70 East. (Philadelphia Business Journal)

🎳 Things to Do

🖼️ Fall Into the Arts Juried Photography Show: Browse local and regional artists’ works on display. ⏰ Through Thursday, Nov. 13, select dates and times 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm Arts Center

📚 Festival of Arts, Books and Culture: This roughly two-week long festival showcasing Jewish heritage continues with multiple discussions, a screening of Dani Rosenberg’s film Of Dogs and Men (Nov. 6), and a luncheon with author Jennifer Weiner (Nov. 12). ⏰ Through Saturday, Nov. 15, times vary 💵 Prices vary 📍 Locations vary

🎥 Sugarcane: This month’s must-watch documentary is the 2024 investigation into abuse and missing children at a residential school for indigenous Canadians. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 6, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🛍️ Flea Market Fundraiser: Browse a range of goods to help benefit area nonprofits. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Saint Andrews United Methodist Church

🎤 Beyoncé vs. Lady Gaga: During this brunch, drag performers channeling the pop icons will go head-to-head, belting out some of their biggest hits. ⏰ Sunday, Nov. 9, 2:30-5 p.m. 💵 $19.03 📍 Vera

🇺🇸 Veterans Day Service: American Legion Post 372 will host its annual celebration, which is open to the public. ⏰ Tuesday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 American Legion Post 372

🍷 Holiday Winefest: There will be over 100 wines to sample, along with chocolate and cheese pairings. Reservations are required. ⏰ Wednesday, Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m. 💵 $35 📍 Randall’s Restaurant

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1956, this Kingston split-level is being sold as-is, including with a number of old-school elements like wood paneling, tiling, and bathroom fixtures. Its main level includes a living room, dining room, and an eat-in kitchen, while the ground-floor level has a foyer, den, and half-bathroom. There are four bedrooms, including an ensuite primary bedroom, on the upper-most level. The home has a finished basement as well as a small deck leading to the backyard.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $400,000 | Size: 2,211 SF | Acreage: 0.2

