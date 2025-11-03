Don’t cook your turkey, order it: The Philly restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and that means the hassle of holiday cooking. But have no fear — the Philadelphia region has plenty of places willing to cook a feast for you to pick up and bring home.

Here’s where to order takeout this Thanksgiving in Philly.

At this Northern Liberties smoked-meats specialist, choose from a la carte main dishes including a 14- to 16-pound house-smoked turkey, a 14- to 16-pound Southern fried turkey, a 7- to 8-pound maple-bourbon glazed ham, or a 7- to 8-pound smoked brisket for $125. For $25, you can get a la carte sides like stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, whipped mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole. House-made pies (apple or pumpkin) are $20. There are packages you can order, too: $110 dinners for two, $180 for four, or $300 for eight to 10 people include turkey (traditional or fried), ham, brisket, sides, and pies. Be sure to place orders by Nov. 24 online. Pick up packages on Nov. 26.

1040 N. Second St., 215-925-1110, elcaminophilly.com

At Kensington’s excellent Italian cafe, chefs Justine MacNeil and Ed Crochet are ready for Thanksgiving dinner and pastry preorders. The dinner includes rolls, cranberry sauce, fennel sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, honeynut squash, and herb-rubbed turkey for $78 per person. The meal is a cold pickup with heating instructions included. For dessert, there’s a menu of pastries to choose from. Select pies, including apple crumb, pumpkin, banana caramel cream pie, and black bourbon pecan ($42 each), or cookies, including chocolate chunk cookies ($3.50) and a trio of almond cake cookies (half a dozen for $11). You can also grab a four-pack of dinner rolls ($6). Order online by Nov. 20. Pick up on Nov. 26 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

2413 Frankford Ave., 215-339-0509, fiore-finefoods.com

For $285, bring home a half turkey that’s been brined, deboned, rolled, and smoked by one of Philadelphia’s best-regarded butcher shops (and a great trattoria, too). The four-person meal also includes brown butter mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, braised greens, sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce, and more. Country batard bread, cheese boards, and charcuterie boards are available, too. Order online and pick up Nov. 26 from 2 to 8 p.m.

1527 W. Porter St., heavymetalsausage.com

This South Philly brunch destination has all your Thanksgiving offerings. There’s herb-roasted turkey, house salad, butternut squash soup, and all the trimmings and sides like apple herb stuffing and roasted garlic green beans. Feed 10 people for $299 or five people for $175. Mix it up with a variety of a la carte menu items. Order by Nov. 20 for pickup (2 to 4 p.m.) and delivery (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) on Nov. 26 or 27. Order online.

821 Dudley St., 215-651-3040, milestable.com

Place your orders for an artisan cheese board, honey-butter cornbread, turkey gravy, brioche stuffing, whipped truffle potatoes, maple-pumpkin tart, and more. Talula’s Table has all the nibbles, sides, and desserts for your feast. The deadline to order is Nov. 16, and pickup can be scheduled for Nov. 25 or 26. Prices vary.

102 W. State St., Kennett Square, 610-444-8255, talulastable.com

The University City New American restaurant has a Thanksgiving takeout package for two people for $88, as well as individual pies for $28 each. It includes herb-roasted turkey breast, candied yams, whipped garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, clover rolls with maple-rosemary butter, and more. All orders must be placed online form request or by phone by Nov. 24. Pick up on Nov. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. or Nov. 27 between noon, 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. for hot orders and noon to 5 p.m. for reheat and eat orders.

20 S. 33rd St., 215-398-1874, coopphilly.com

For $140, enjoy 10-day dry-aged Rohan duck breasts, confit legs, and wings, and duck jus for two from chef Chris Kearse’s Center City bistro. Order online by Nov. 24. Pickup is on Nov. 26 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. (Be sure to arrive before 6 p.m.)

233 Chestnut St., 215-644-9395, forsythiaphilly

Guests can enjoy a chef-prepared Thanksgiving feast in the comfort of their own home with Urban Farmer’s takeout package. The holiday package feeds four to six people and includes a 12-pound turkey, a variety of house-made sides, and a choice of apple, pumpkin, or pecan-chocolate pie for $280. Preorders can be placed online. Pickup is between noon and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 215-963-2788, urbanfarmersteakhouse.com

Get all your sides and desserts at Cherry Hill’s farm-to-table gastropub. There’s sweet potato streusel, apple-sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, caramelized Brussel sprouts, and more for $20. For the table, order local cheeses ($50 to $104) and antipasto ($54 to $120) in various sizes. Cranberry sauce and a pint of turkey gravy are $16. Cookie trays are priced $20 to $60. Order online and pick up on Nov. 26.

1442 Marlton Pike E., Cherry Hill, N.J., 856-356-2282, fandftavern.com

Do Thanksgiving the Mediterranean way with help from this Center City spot. Start with blistered shishitos and warm olives, then dive into the main course with items like ready-to-roast shawarma spiced whole turkey, broccoli tabbouleh, and butternut fattoush. Dessert is a pumpkin roll with pistachio streusel. Dinner for four is $200; for eight is $390. Add on a chilled jumbo harissa shrimp appetizer for $32 to $64. There is also a leftover package ($25 to $50) with four flatbreads, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, garlic yogurt, and tahini to make your own sandwiches with your leftover turkey. Preorder online by Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.; pickup is Nov. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m.

220 S. 17th St., 215-309-2238‬, spicefinchphilly.getbento.com

Feed up to eight people for $450 with White Dog’s menu, featuring an 18-pound turkey and a choice of soup, two sides, and one pie. Roasted turkey breast and large-size packages are available a la carte. Order by Nov. 21 at noon and pick up at Haverford, Wayne, Glen Mills, and Chester Springs locations on Nov. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m.

379 Lancaster Ave., Haverford and other locations, whitedog.com

The snazzy hotel restaurant and bar at 17th and Sansom Streets has classic Thanksgiving offerings for takeout. Dishes include herb-roasted turkey breast, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed green beans, ginger-orange cranberry sauce, sweet potato pie, and more. $70 for two people, $130 for four, and $190 for six. Call to order. Deadline is Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. and pickup is Nov. 26 beginning at noon.

121 S. 17th St., 215-563-5008, square1682.com

There are two ways to enjoy Thanksgiving with this King of Prussia restaurant. The “heat and eat” menu offers a full Thanksgiving dinner for four, plus snacks and breakfast treats for the holiday weekend. The menu items come with step-by-step cooking and reheating instructions. Order by Nov. 21 at noon online. Pickup is Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The “hot and ready-to-eat” option, for pickup on Thanksgiving Day, lets you feast without turning on the oven. Preorder honey-glazed spiral baked ham, roasted turkey, and more for $48.50 per person ($23.50 for children ages 12 and under) by Nov. 21. For something sweet, preorder handcrafted pies online, too.

255 Main St., King of Prussia, 484-808-4008, wearefoundingfarmers

Get a deluxe Thanksgiving spread from this Kensington wine shop/restaurant for $275. The meal includes fall squash and green salad with candied pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, mustard vinaigrette, potato-leek gratin with cauliflower cream, roasted mushrooms in a thyme jus, and a 3½-pound rotisserie chicken (which Craig LaBan declared “destination-worthy”) seasoned with sage butter. Pumpkin cheesecake is for dessert. There are also add-ons, including baked brie, shrimp cocktail, and golden osetra caviar. Consider the three-pack wine Thanksgiving package for $75. Pickup is Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

2421 Martha St., picnicphilly.com

Barbecue for Thanksgiving dinner is $100 to $205 at Zig Zag. Get smoked turkey breast, queso mac and cheese, corn pudding, braised greens, sage and brown butter mashed sweet potatoes, homemade cranberry jam, and pulled pork drippings gravy for four to six people. Add a bottle of Pas de Problème sauvignon blanc and pinot noir for $25. Choose a pickup time on Nov. 26 from 3:30 to 9 p.m. Order online.

2111 E. York St., 267-951-2596, zigzagbbq.com