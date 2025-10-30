Need food assistance? Here’s where to find free groceries, meals, and community fridges near you

The money that half a million Philadelphians use to buy milk, eggs, bread and other groceries each month will be frozen on Nov. 1 if the federal government shutdown continues — ramping up pressure on local food banks and mutual aid groups to prevent hunger across the region.

Already in Pennsylvania, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, has stopped accepting new applications because of the lack of federal funding.

Advertisement

Now, those groups are gearing up for what they believe will be a crushing surge in need.

“We have absolutely no idea if we’ll able to handle the influx we are already expecting,” said Yana Bril, site manager for the Mitzvah Food Program’s Northeast location.

The program, run by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, operates a monthly emergency food distribution; Bril said she expects double or triple the number of people who usually come.

“We are mobilizing to meet the moment,” said Benji Aaron, one of the administrators for the South Philadelphia Community Fridge, which has seven locations. “Many of our volunteers are cooking homemade meals for our fridge locations, and we are reimbursing home cooks over and above our usual amounts per week.”

If you or someone you know needs help, here’s where to find free groceries and meals across the Philadelphia region — and where to donate if you’re looking to help. Pennsylvania 211 has this searchable directory for residents to find food, and Philabundance, the region’s largest food bank, has one here. Below, we’ve compiled local resources for food banks and community fridges.

» READ MORE: Federal shutdown may bring a halt to food assistance for half a million Philadelphians

Where to find food assistance in Philadelphia and how to donate

Grab-n-go distribution

🆔 No ID or income proof required, 📅 Mondays ⌚2 -3:30 p.m., 📍6801 Cottage St. (at the back of Hamilton Disston school). Operated by Philabundance.

Greater Goods

🆔 If this is your first time visiting, bring an ID, 📅 Mon: ⌚9am - 11:45am 65+ neighbors only 📅 Tues - Fri: ⌚ 9am -11:45am (all are welcome).🚶‍♀️ walk in, shop once every two weeks 🛒 grocery store (meat, eggs, milk, and ice cream are among the products), 🛍️ bring your own bags, 📍3200 Kensington Ave. Operated by nonprofit the Sunday Love Project.

Iglesia Cristiana Avivamiento

Services provided in Spanish, 🆔 No ID or income proof required, 📅 Tuesdays ⌚10 a.m. -3 p.m., 🚗 Drive up (car required), 🤱 Diapers are available on Wednesdays 10-12 am, no car needed,📍5500 Tabor Ave., 📞 215 856-3932 🌐 avivamientophilly.com.

Mitzvah Food Program

🆔 No ID or proof of income required, 📅 First Friday of every month ⌚10 a.m. –12 p.m. for emergency food distribution 📍 10100 Jamison Ave., 📞 215.832.0831, operated by the nonprofit Jewish Federation. This organization also runs pantries in Bala Cynwyd, Bensalem, and Elkins Park. (Mitzvah Food Program may be at capacity for its November distribution).

Mama-Tee Community Fridge Project

🆔 No ID required, community fridges are open to everyone. 🍏 The mutual aid group has 18 locations across the city, which are listed on their website here. 📅 Fridges are replenished weekly by volunteers and donors, and food is first come, first served. 🌐 The organization is also raising money through a GoFundMe to fill the fridges this season.

Center for Returning Citizens Community Healing Center

🆔 No ID or income proof needed. Numbers for your place in line may be picked up three hours before each event. 📞 215-791-0645. 📅 Wednesdays November 5-26, ⌚11 a.m. -2 p.m., 🚶‍♀️walk in,📍3981 Nice St. 📅 Fridays November 14 and 28, ⌚11 a.m. -1 p.m., 📍Broad & Diamond St., 11 a.m. -1 p.m. 📅 Saturdays November 8 and 22, ⌚ 12 -2 p.m., 📍Hunting Park Ave & Old York Rd. 📅 Nov 16, ⌚ 12-2 p.m.,📍 47 Coulter St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Association for Nonviolence

🆔 No ID or income proof required, 📅 every third Saturday of the month ⌚9:30 -11:30 a.m., 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍3001 Walnut St., lower level, 📞 215-751-9300. In partnership with the Share Food Program.

Katie’s Cupboard at Tabor

🆔 No ID or proof of income is required, 📅 Thursdays, ⌚10 a.m. to noon,🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍4860 N. Howard Street, 📞 215-455-1706. Partnership between the Tabor Lutheran Church and Share Food Program.

R.E.I.D Foundation

🆔 No ID or income proof needed, 📅 Wednesdays, ⌚8:30 a.m. while supplies last or until 11 a.m.,🚶‍♀️ walk in or 🚗 drive-up,📍9150 Marshall St., 📞 484-684-9867. Operated by nonprofit R.E.I.D Foundation.

The South Philadelphia Community Fridge

🆔 No ID required, community fridges are open to everyone, 🍏 Fridges are stocked by grocery stores, restaurants, and local residents, and include prepared meals, pantry staples, and produce. The organization is looking for volunteers to help clean and restock the fridges. 🌐 To learn more, visit southphillyfridge.com. 📍This mutual aid organization has seven locations across South Philadelphia, which are listed on their website here.

Vivian’s Cupboard Food Bank at Mazzoni Center

🩺 Any Ryan White certified patient and their family can access the pantry with a referral from a case manager or medical provider, 📅 Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, ⌚ 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. and 1:30 - 4:30 p.m., 📦 Referred individuals may access the food bank three times per month 📍1348 Bainbridge St.,📞 215-563-0652 (extension 542), 🌐 Operated by Mazzoni Center.

Bebashi

🆔 Requires a referral from a medical provider, state representative, church, or other local institution, which would include name, address, total household income, and number of people in household, 📅 Monday- Friday, ⌚ 9 a.m. -5 p.m. (They ask that people arrive no later than 4 p.m.), Participants are allotted points to use while shopping. 📦 Bebashi also gives out emergency food boxes with meat, produce, and canned foods for those who don’t have referrals through normal business hours at📍4101 Woodland Avenue (main pantry location) and 📍1237 Spring Garden St. (satellite location), 📞 215-769-3561, 🌐 bebashi.org.

Feast of Justice

🆔 For appointments, you must be registered and bring a photo ID and your Feast of Justice card, 📞215-268-3510, if you don’t have one, apply online here. 📍3101 Tyson Ave. Appointments required: 📅 Tuesdays,⌚9 a.m. -11 a.m. 📅 Every other Wednesday, ⌚ ​10 a.m. -1 p.m. (November 12, December 10), ⌚4 pm-7 pm (November 5, November 19, December 3, December 10 📅 Saturdays, ⌚10 a.m. -12 p.m., ⌚ 1 p.m. -3 p.m. No appointment needed, as capacity allows: 📅 Tuesdays,⌚11 a.m. -12 p.m. 📅 Saturdays, ⌚ 3 p.m. -4 p.m. 📍6434 Castor Ave. Appointments required: 📅 Thursdays, ⌚ 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. 📅 Saturdays, ⌚11 a.m. -1 p.m. No appointment needed, as capacity allows: 📅 Thursdays, ⌚12 p.m. -12:30 p.m. 📅 Saturdays,⌚1 p.m. -1:30 p.m.

Temple University

🆔 Bring your Temple University ID, 📅 Mondays ⌚ 11 a.m. -5 p.m., Tuesdays 11 a.m. -7p.m., Wednesdays 11 a.m. -5 p.m., Thursdays 11 a.m. -5 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. -12 p.m.,🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍Lower Level of the Howard Gittis Student Center, 1755 N 13th St, 📧 pantry@temple.edu.

Germantown Community Fridges

🆔 No ID required, community fridges are open to everyone, 24/7, 📍20 W. Armat Street and 19 E High Street.

Where to find food assistance in Bucks County and how to donate

Quakertown Food Pantry

🆔 Requires a photo ID and/or proof of residency in the Quakertown Community School District (such as a utility bill), 📅 Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, ⌚10 a.m. -1 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 -8 p.m.,🚶‍♀️ walk in📍101 N. Third St., Quakertown, 📞215-536-0240, 🌐 quakertownfoodpantry.org.

Warminster Food Bank

🆔 Open only to residents of Bucks and Eastern Mongtomery County, 📅 Mondays and Fridays, ⌚9:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. -3 p.m. (all by appointment only),📍495 East County Line Road Warminster, 📞 215-323-4797, 🌐 warminsterfoodbank.org.

New Britain Food Pantry

📅 Mondays and Wednesdays, ⌚ 8 a.m. to noon,🚶‍♀️walk in, 📍22 East Butler Ave., New Britain, newbritainfoodpantry@gmail.com, 📞 215-345-9170.

Bible Evangelical Methodist Church

📅 Wednesdays and Fridays, ⌚ 6:30 -8 p.m. (Wednesday), 12:30 p.m. -5 p.m. (Fridays), 🚶‍♀️walk in, 📦 for seniors or folks who are sick, ask for Pastor Brown to schedule a delivery,📍1601 Lakeland Ave., Bristol, 📞 215-498-1179.

Where to find food assistance in Chester County and how to donate

ACTNow food pantry

📅 Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from⌚ 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from ⌚ 1 -3 p.m.,🚶‍♀️ walk in,📍10 W. Barnard Street, West Chester, 📞484-324-8492, 🌐 actinfaithgwc.org.

Honey Brook

🆔 To receive benefits, you’ll need proof of residency. You must live in the Twin Valley School District (either Berks or Chester County). There are also income requirements. 📅 Second and fourth Wednesdays of every month,⌚November 12, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., November 26, 4 to 6 p.m.,📍5064 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, 📞 610-273-6102, 🌐https://www.honeybrookfoodpantry.org/

St. Rocco Center

📅 By appointment Monday to Friday⌚ 10:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m.,📞 610- 268-3365 to schedule an appointment,🚶‍♀️ walk-ins are welcome on first and third Fridays between 1:30 -3:30 p.m.,📍 9016 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale.

Where to find food assistance in Delaware County and how to donate

Media Food Bank @ First Church

🆔 No ID required, 📅 Thursdays ⌚ 6 -8 p.m., 📅 Sundays ⌚ 1 -2 p.m.,📍350 W. State St., 📞 610-566-3172, 🌐 https://www.mediafoodbank.org/.

Neighbor to Neighbor Community Center

🆔 ID required for registration, 📅 Thursdays ⌚ 6 -8 p.m., 📍814 Clifton Ave., Sharon Hill, 📞 610-461-8140.

Loaves and Fishes

🆔 Families must fall within federal income guidelines according to household size and show proof of residency in Delaware County. To make a reservation, please be in line 1 hour before the distribution begins. Reservations for returning clients can also be made online here. 📅 Tuesdays ⌚ 11 a.m. -2 p.m., 5 p.m. -7 p.m., 📅 Thursdays,⌚ 1 p.m. -4 p.m., 📍703 Lincoln Ave., Prospect Park, 📞 610-532-9000.

Where to find food assistance in New Jersey and how to donate

Rutgers-Camden

👩‍🎓 Available to all students with a Rutgers ID, Rutgers Alumni and Staff/Faculty. 🆔 Bring your student ID, appointment only 📅 Tuesdays (in person) ⌚ 1 -3:45 p.m., schedule online here. 📅 Wednesdays (online) Place order between 10:00 a.m. to noon, and pick it up same day between 1 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.,📍student Wellness Center at Rugers-Camden, Offices at 215, Room 119, 📞 856-225-2368 or scarletraptorsnest2017@gmail.com

Cherry Hill Food Pantry

Income requirements based on federal poverty level. For residents of Cherry Hill, Haddonfield, Marlton or Mt. Laurel: 📅 Tuesdays ⌚6 -7:30 p.m., 📅 Thursdays 11 a.m. -1 p.m. For non-residents, the pantry is open 📅 Wednesdays ⌚ 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.,📍910 Beechwood Ave., Cherry Hill, 📧 cherryhillnjfoodpantry@gmail.com

Hope Food Pantry

Register online, 📅 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesdays of the month,⌚1 p.m. -2 p.m. 🚶‍♀️ walk in, 📍 The Meeting Place, 500 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ (enter via the church’s parking lot at 700 Cooper Road), 🌐 meethope.org/foodpantry

Local restaurants and stores helping out

Individual efforts to help are also popping up at stores and restaurants across the region:

Conshohocken’s Win Wah is offering half-price meals to families receiving SNAP and WIC for the first half of the month from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Center City Pretzel Co. is giving away three free pretzels to anyone with a SNAP card starting Nov. 1. South Philadelphia’s Juana Tamale, is holding special hours where children can eat a pre-set meal for free or pay what you can. The Hart of Catering & Café in Rittenhouse plans to distribute free breakfast and dinner casseroles on Saturdays in November — meals that have to be reserved on Thursdays via email.

Staff writers Ximena Conde, Henry Savage, and Michelle Myers contributed to this report.