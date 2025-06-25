How to keep kids busy in South Jersey this summer | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Summer is officially here, and with school out, there’s no shortage of ways to entertain your kids. We’ve rounded up some great options for you. Also, beloved fast-food chain Roy Rogers debuts its first area location in decades today, the George Norcross-backed contingent is disputing the outcome of the county committee primary election, and the school district is gearing up to expand its preschool program.

Advertisement

It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

School is officially out, and many parents are looking for ways to fill their kids’ free time. The Inquirer’s Henry Savage has compiled a few of South Jersey’s best bets.

In Cherry Hill, there’s massive bounce house FUNBOX, as well as AMC Summer Movie Camp, where families can see a movie for just $3 per person, typically between noon and 3 p.m. Some flicks this season include Shrek, The Secret Life of Pets, and Kung Fu Panda 4.

Elsewhere in the region, there’s The Funplex at Mount Laurel, the recently opened Edelman Fossil Park and Museum, and spots to connect with nature.

Check out some other ways to keep kids entertained this summer here.

On Monday, the George Norcross-backed Camden County Democratic Committee Inc. filed suit against a slate of Cherry Hill progressive Democrats that won the primary election for county committee. The results were certified last week.

Now, the progressives are temporarily precluded from conducting business until a hearing on July 11, The Inquirer’s Alfred Lubrano reports.

The suit, which questions how the progressives would fill 71 remaining committee seats, comes after the CCDC was defeated by a slate of three South Jersey Progressive Democrats, who won 62% of the vote.

Read more about the ongoing case and what it means for Cherry Hill’s Camden County committee representation here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Cherry Hill is in the process of expanding its preschool program, with the goal of accommodating 1,700 students by the 2027-28 academic year. The in-demand program looks to provide universal free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds. Eligible families can enroll their children in the Summer EBT program, which provides $120 to help buy groceries for school-aged children. Check eligibility and see how to apply here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Nostalgic fast-food chain Roy Rogers is opening its first Philadelphia-area location in nearly 30 years today. Located on Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill, the corporate-owned restaurant has the classic menu of roast beef sandwiches, chicken dishes, and burgers, in addition to its eat-in Fixin’s Bar. The Inquirer’s Michael Klein took a first look inside and spoke with the team about potential future expansion in the region. The Pub in Pennsauken, which The Inquirer’s food team recently called out as one of the most thrilling local spots to get a steak, is closing for the summer. The iconic eatery will be shut down June 30 through Sept. 18, it announced on its website. Looking for some of the best barbecue in the state? Whole Hog Cafe on Route 70 is the lone Cherry Hill spot to make a new ranking from NJ.com. The outlet suggests skipping the brisket in favor of the ribs and also sampling the potato salad.

🎳 Things to Do

🎡 Summer Skate Carnival: Celebrate the end of the school year with carnival games and roller skating. ⏰ Wednesday, June 25, 1-9 p.m. 💵 $6 admission and $6 skate rental 📍 Hot Wheelz

🎲 Pop Rocket Trivia: Compete against other teams in bar-style trivia, complete with prizes and happy hour specials. ⏰ Wednesday, June 25, 7-9 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia

📖 Pop Up Story Time in the Park: This summer pop-up kicks off for the summer, with Cherry Hill Public Library librarians reading to kids, weather permitting. ⏰ Friday, June 27, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Barclay Farmstead

🍄 Ceramic Mushroom Workshop: Try your hand at ceramics with this beginner-friendly sculpture class. ⏰ Friday, June 27, 6-8 p.m. 💵 $125 📍 Hugs Ceramics

🍴 A Taste of St. Bart’s: Taste different cultural cuisines representing the St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church’s diverse community. ⏰ Saturday, June 28, 4 p.m. 💵 $15 📍 St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church

🍑 The Peach Truck Tour: This popular mobile business is stopping at the Cherry Hill Mall, where local residents can pick up their orders or you can buy fresh peaches. Walk-up quantities are limited. ⏰ Tuesday, July 1, 4:30-6 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Cherry Hill Mall

🏡 On the Market

Located on a corner lot, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom bi-level home has a contemporary interior and a backyard complete with a pool. A modern kitchen features an island, pendant lights, and stainless steel appliances, and is adjacent to an eat-in dining area. The home includes a fireplace and a finished walkout basement. Outside, an in-ground pool with a diving board sits near a covered seating area, extending the home’s living spaces.

Price: $700,000 | Size: 3,090 SF | Acreage: 0.3

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.