How progressive Dems beat the Norcross slate | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

In a major upset, South Jersey Progressive Democrats beat the George Norcross-backed slate in Cherry Hill in last week’s election for the county committee. Also this week, U.S. marshals scoured Cherry Hill for a man accused of burglary and attempted sexual assault in Maryland, Ikea’s new format store is opening today, and a new dessert cafe is getting ready to open this summer.

Advertisement

It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

One result from last week’s primary election left a number of people shocked, including the three individuals from the South Jersey Progressive Democrats slate that ran against the George Norcross-backed Camden County Democratic Committee — and won.

Three South Jersey Progressive Democrats ran against a 74-person slate from the Camden County Democratic Committee, Inc. They are now poised to be the ones sending representatives to the Camden County committee, where Cherry Hill has the largest contingent thanks to its population.

“No one — not anybody — thought we would win,” said Rena Margulis, one of the winning candidates.

She was joined on the ticket by Susan Druckenbrod and David Stahl. South Jersey Progressive Democrats have run in the past, but failed to beat the incumbents. This time, they took 62% of votes, The Inquirer’s Alfred Lubrano reports.

Read more about how the progressives were able to overcome a political hurdle and what they plan to do now that they’ve won.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

A few scheduling details: All Cherry Hill schools are closed Thursday in recognition of Juneteenth. The last day of school is Friday, the same day high school graduations will be held. When Cherry Hill middle schools transition to a junior high school model next year, students will get a 45-minute “WIN,” or “What I Need,” period at the end of the day to pursue things like music practice, visits with guidance counselors, or study hall. (70 and 73) Joseph D. Sharp Elementary School was the top-performing school in the district and ranked No. 4 in Camden County for the 2023-24 academic year, based on data compiled by NJ.com. Schools are scored based on test scores, academic growth, and other factors.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🏊‍♀️ Teen Vacation Day: This event geared toward teens includes a team challenge adventure, fitness and wellness activities, and swimming. ⏰ Friday, June 20, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 💵 $50 for members, $60 for non-members 📍 Katz JCC

🛝 Kidchella: Face painting, pizza, and a visit from Bluey highlight this event. There will also be open play and a vendor open house. ⏰ Friday, June 20, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 💵 $25 for children under 8, $5 for adults and children over 8 📍 Wild Child Play Co.

🚶‍♀️ Hiking/Walking and Vegan Dining: Join nonprofit NJveg on a roughly 3-mile hike at Croft Farm and Bortons Mill Trails. After, the group will attend a vegan-friendly dinner. ⏰ Friday, June 20, 6:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm

🗓️ Juneteenth Parade and Festival: The Cherry Hill African American Civic Association is teaming up with the township and police department for this fifth annual event featuring music, a petting zoo, food trucks, vendors, and more. ⏰ Saturday, June 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, June 22 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm

👸 The Princess Theory Pop-Up: The Pennsylvania boutique known for its girls apparel and accessories is hosting a pop-up at the mall. ⏰ Saturday, June 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 📍 Cherry Hill Mall

🍋 Beyoncé Tour Drag Brunch with Vinchelle: This drag brunch will celebrate Beyoncé’s various tours. ⏰ Sunday, June 22, 2:30-5:30 p.m. 💵 $19.03 📍 Vera

🏡 On the Market

Situated along a portion of The Legacy Golf Club, this four-bedroom contemporary home provides views of the course. Recently updated, the home features a European-style kitchen with bright red cabinetry, a black-and-white backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a distinctive lighting fixture over an island. The second floor has a spacious suite with a balcony overlooking the golf course, in addition to another bedroom. The owners’ suite on the third level has a sitting room, a loft, a private balcony, and a large closet with built-ins. There’s also a roughly 1,000-square-foot basement with a fourth bedroom and a full bathroom, plus a space that can be used as a media or game room. Outside, there’s a terrace and a patio with a firepit.

Price: $949,900 | Size: 4,160 SF | Acreage: .21

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.