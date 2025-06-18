How progressive Dems beat the Norcross slate | Inquirer Cherry Hill
In a major upset, South Jersey Progressive Democrats beat the George Norcross-backed slate in Cherry Hill in last week’s election for the county committee. Also this week, U.S. marshals scoured Cherry Hill for a man accused of burglary and attempted sexual assault in Maryland, Ikea’s new format store is opening today, and a new dessert cafe is getting ready to open this summer.
One result from last week’s primary election left a number of people shocked, including the three individuals from the South Jersey Progressive Democrats slate that ran against the George Norcross-backed Camden County Democratic Committee — and won.
Three South Jersey Progressive Democrats ran against a 74-person slate from the Camden County Democratic Committee, Inc. They are now poised to be the ones sending representatives to the Camden County committee, where Cherry Hill has the largest contingent thanks to its population.
“No one — not anybody — thought we would win,” said Rena Margulis, one of the winning candidates.
She was joined on the ticket by Susan Druckenbrod and David Stahl. South Jersey Progressive Democrats have run in the past, but failed to beat the incumbents. This time, they took 62% of votes, The Inquirer’s Alfred Lubrano reports.
Read more about how the progressives were able to overcome a political hurdle and what they plan to do now that they’ve won.
💡 Community News
Cherry Hill resident Muhammed Emanet was among the speakers at a “No Kings” protest Saturday in Collingswood. A Turkish native, Emanet is the son of Celal and Emine Emanet, who own Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township and were detained by ICE earlier this year before being released separately. At the rally, Emanet said he continues to face deportation threats. (Patch)
Other residents from Cherry Hill also joined the nationwide protests, with one saying she’s concerned about the safety of immigrants. (Courier Post)
Pietro Cancello, 29, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and several counts of aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a man and woman he lived with in a Cherry Hill home on Saturday. It’s unclear what Cancello’s relation is to the 58-year-old victims, one of whom was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, while the other was treated and released. (Patch)
After U.S. marshals searched Cherry Hill last week, Darlin Franco-Guzman, a 25-year-old Honduran national, was found and arrested in Trenton. He is accused of breaking into a home and trying to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl in Maryland.
Ikea’s new Plan and Order Point store opens today in Ellisburg Shopping Center. The Inquirer’s Joseph DiStefano recently caught up with the company’s COO to discuss the Swedish brand’s 40-year history in the region and its plan to continue adding smaller format stores.
The owners of the Plaza Grande at Garden State Park have secured a $140 million loan to complete their 507-unit, 55-plus community. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
The Vince Lombardi trophy made a stop at the Eagles Pro Shop on Route 70 last week. Fans decked out in team gear stood in line to see the trophy the Birds won last season.
Cherry Hill Environmental Board member Lewis Gorman recently shared the significance of maintaining hiking trails and the habitats around them with The Cherry Hill Sun.
Dozens of areas in Cherry Hill will be sprayed tomorrow morning between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. for mosquitos.
Camden County is hosting a paper shredding event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Woodcrest PATCO Station. Residents can bring up to five boxes or bags weighing no more than 10 pounds each.
Have extra school supplies you don’t need? The Cherry Hill Public Library is hosting a school supply donation drive through June 28. The supplies will be taken to Swift Queens Netball Club in Uganda.
🏫 Schools Briefing
A few scheduling details: All Cherry Hill schools are closed Thursday in recognition of Juneteenth. The last day of school is Friday, the same day high school graduations will be held.
When Cherry Hill middle schools transition to a junior high school model next year, students will get a 45-minute “WIN,” or “What I Need,” period at the end of the day to pursue things like music practice, visits with guidance counselors, or study hall. (70 and 73)
Joseph D. Sharp Elementary School was the top-performing school in the district and ranked No. 4 in Camden County for the 2023-24 academic year, based on data compiled by NJ.com. Schools are scored based on test scores, academic growth, and other factors.
🍽️ On our Plate
A new dessert cafe specializing in matcha, soft serve, and taiyaki, the popular Japanese fish-shaped cakes, is slated to open in the Barclay Farm Shopping Center in mid- to late-August. Ensōra will also offer shaved ice, coffee and espresso, plus Japanese egg sandos, a type of egg sandwich, and Korean-inspired egg drop sandwiches.
Bakery-cafe chain Paris Baguette is set to open within H Mart on Route 70. The eatery will join the popular Asian market, which is preparing to undergo renovations to overhaul its space and add a food court.
Caffe Aldo Lamberti may be known for its Italian, but it also has some of the best seafood in the state, according to a new ranking from NJ.com. The outlet called out its raw bar, crab cakes, and fresh fish, filleted tableside.
🎳 Things to Do
🏊♀️ Teen Vacation Day: This event geared toward teens includes a team challenge adventure, fitness and wellness activities, and swimming. ⏰ Friday, June 20, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 💵 $50 for members, $60 for non-members 📍 Katz JCC
🛝 Kidchella: Face painting, pizza, and a visit from Bluey highlight this event. There will also be open play and a vendor open house. ⏰ Friday, June 20, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 💵 $25 for children under 8, $5 for adults and children over 8 📍 Wild Child Play Co.
🚶♀️ Hiking/Walking and Vegan Dining: Join nonprofit NJveg on a roughly 3-mile hike at Croft Farm and Bortons Mill Trails. After, the group will attend a vegan-friendly dinner. ⏰ Friday, June 20, 6:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm
🗓️ Juneteenth Parade and Festival: The Cherry Hill African American Civic Association is teaming up with the township and police department for this fifth annual event featuring music, a petting zoo, food trucks, vendors, and more. ⏰ Saturday, June 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, June 22 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm
👸 The Princess Theory Pop-Up: The Pennsylvania boutique known for its girls apparel and accessories is hosting a pop-up at the mall. ⏰ Saturday, June 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 📍 Cherry Hill Mall
🍋 Beyoncé Tour Drag Brunch with Vinchelle: This drag brunch will celebrate Beyoncé’s various tours. ⏰ Sunday, June 22, 2:30-5:30 p.m. 💵 $19.03 📍 Vera
🏡 On the Market
Situated along a portion of The Legacy Golf Club, this four-bedroom contemporary home provides views of the course. Recently updated, the home features a European-style kitchen with bright red cabinetry, a black-and-white backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a distinctive lighting fixture over an island. The second floor has a spacious suite with a balcony overlooking the golf course, in addition to another bedroom. The owners’ suite on the third level has a sitting room, a loft, a private balcony, and a large closet with built-ins. There’s also a roughly 1,000-square-foot basement with a fourth bedroom and a full bathroom, plus a space that can be used as a media or game room. Outside, there’s a terrace and a patio with a firepit.
Price: $949,900 | Size: 4,160 SF | Acreage: .21
