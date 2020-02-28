A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested and charged with attacking one resident and tying up another after breaking into a home in Collingswood last Sunday and then setting a fire in the house before fleeing, officials said Thursday night.
Bernard Miller also has been charged in two burglaries the day before in the borough, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey said in a joint statement.
The officials said detectives tracked Miller to a homeless shelter in Camden after viewing surveillance footage showing the suspect entering the facility wearing clothing that matching that of the burglar who broke into the two homes on Saturday.
Detectives said they found items from one of the burglaries in Miller’s backpack.
The officials said Miller was then positively identified as the man who broke into the home on the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace on Sunday, attacking one resident and tying up another before setting the house on fire.
Miller, 36, has been charged with various counts of attempted murder, robbery, aggravated arson, burglary, criminal restraint and unlawful possession of a weapon.
He was being held at the Camden County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.