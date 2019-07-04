Jenkins, who sold platter meals on Facebook, was last seen Sunday night after he left his Fairview home to make a delivery. He was reported missing in the early hours Monday, and his father, Curtis Jenkins Jr., told police he later got a call from a man who demanded 10 to 15 pounds of marijuana as ransom for his son. Jenkins’ father said he hung up on the caller, and the kidnappers then texted him a photograph of his son, bound and blindfolded.