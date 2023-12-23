Two dead, two hospitalized in South Jersey crash

Two people are dead and two more are in the hospital following a car crash early Saturday morning in Gloucester County, according to police.

At about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Fox Run Road in Deptford Township, just down the street from Deptford High School.

Police said there were four people in the vehicle when they arrived at the scene of the crash.

Two of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two others were transported to Cooper University Hospital, where they were in critical condition Saturday.

The victims have not been identified, and police are investigating the crash. Investigators said there was no indication a second car was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Xavier Robinson or Detective Michael Tirado via the county dispatch line at 856-845-2220.