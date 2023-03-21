8 dolphins were stranded on Sea Isle City beach, and 2 died

A New Jersey marine mammal organization is responding to a pod of dolphins founded stranded on a Sea Isle City beach Tuesday morning.

Two of the eight dolphins had died as of Tuesday afternoon in what the Brigantine-based Marine Mammal Stranding Center called a “mass stranding event.”

Prior to the center’s arrival at the scene, bystanders used buckets of water to keep the beached dolphins wet. Staff from the organization, as well as a veterinarian, arrived on the beach sometime Tuesday afternoon, the center said in a post on social media.

Sea Isle City police, EMS, fire, and public works departments are assisting the organization.

“We ask that the public please give the team space to do their work,” MMSC said.

The dolphins were reportedly found at about 11 a.m. Tuesday around the 50th Street area of the beach. It is not yet known what caused the animals to become stranded, and no further information was available early Tuesday afternoon.

This incident comes amid heightened concern over the deaths of nearly two dozen whales found along beaches in New Jersey and New York since December. While some environmental groups have pointed to wind turbine farm projects off the New Jersey coast as a contributing factor in the deaths, scientists and government agencies have dismissed any connections between the two, with necropsies finding evidence of ship strikes in nearly half of the whales.

In January, Gov. Phil Murphy pushed back against concerns over the wind turbine projects’ role in the deaths, saying that whale deaths had been happening at an increased rate “long before there was any offshore wind activity” in the area. Murphy was citing research from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has found that “no whale mortality has been attributed to offshore wind activities.”

Late last month, a dead Bottlenose dolphin was found washed ashore in Avalon. MMSC staff also responded to that incident, saying that necropsy results could “take some time.”