U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross is out of rehab and back home following a gallbladder infection, his office said

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D., N.J.) is back home following a brief stay at a rehabilitation facility, signaling a step toward recovery after he was hospitalized for a gallbladder infection last month.

“It is good to be home. I owe a debt of immense gratitude to the incredible health professionals at Cooper Hospital who saved my life and have been instrumental in helping me recover so quickly,” Norcross said in a statement. “I want to sincerely thank the incredible South Jersey community for the outpouring of prayers, cards, calls and well wishes. Be assured that I will continue to fight for our seniors, veterans and hard working families each and every day.”

Norcross was hospitalized on April 6 in North Carolina after experiencing a medical emergency. The following day, he was transferred to Camden’s Cooper Hospital, where he was treated for a gallbladder infection known as cholangitis, which had progressed to sepsis. He was transferred out of the intensive care unit on April 18, but remained in the hospital.

He was released from the hospital on May 1 to begin the rehabilitation process and returned home Thursday.

Norcross will continue outpatient rehabilitation and his medical team will be removing his gallbladder, according to his office. He continues to stay in contact with staff and engage in meetings in South Jersey and “on the issues in Washington D.C.,” a statement said.

Norcross represents New Jersey’s 1st congressional district, which includes all of Camden County and parts of Burlington and Gloucester Counties.