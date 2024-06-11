Why Donald Trump’s felony conviction could cost him his liquor license at his N.J. golf clubs

New Jersey’s Attorney General is mulling whether to revoke former president Donald Trump’s liquor licenses at his three golf clubs in the state as a consequence of Trump’s 34 felony convictions.

New Jersey law prohibits any person who has been convicted of a crime of “moral turpitude” from possessing a liquor license, said Michael Symons, press secretary and deputy director of communications for the A.G.

The law also requires that a person must be of “reputable character and would be expected to operate the licensed business in a reputable manner.” It allows the issuing agency — in this case, the Attorney General’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control — to take previous criminal history into consideration.

Officials are now using these benchmarks to review the impact of Trump’s convictions on his licenses, Symons said. He declined to comment on further specifics.

In May, Trump became the first former United States president to be convicted of a felony. A 12-person jury found him guilty on 34 counts of an effort to influence the 2016 election through hush money payments. The former president has three golf courses in New Jersey: Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia (which is in South Jersey’s Pine Hill), Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

As of Tuesday morning, licenses for all three entities — Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck LLC, Lamington Farm Club LLC, and TNGC Pine Hill LLC — are still active, according to Symons.