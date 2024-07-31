Another earthquake shakes the Garden State near the site of the April tremors

A minor earthquake with an epicenter not far from the more-significant quake in April shook parts of northern New Jersey early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

It registered as merely a magnitude 2.2, but it was one of several minor tremors that USGS has recorded in July in the same area of Hunterdon County. N.J. The epicenter was about three miles from Califon, N.J.

No injuries or damages have been reported, and chances are most people haven’t felt a thing.

The epicenter appeared to be about 15 miles from the magnitude 4.8 at Whitehouse Station that rocked both the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas on April 5.

USGS said it had received over 180,000 reports from people who felt that one, and more than 12,000 when a magnitude 3.7 tremor was detected around 6 p.m. April 5.

At least 130 aftershocks were recorded. The overwhelming majority of the aftershocks, which have occurred almost daily, failed to exceed the “microearthquake” threshold of 2, according to USGS data.